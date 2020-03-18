NFL Twitter has jokes, and questions, as Tom Brady leaves Patriots reportedly for Buccaneers

Tom Brady is reportedly set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after two decades with the New England Patriots. It was an exit that nearly the entire NFL knew was probably coming, and yet it was no less shocking.

As news broke that Brady intends to sign with the Buccaneers, the world of NFL Twitter sprung into action.

NFL reacts to Tom Brady agreeing to a deal with the Bucs

Oooookkkkkk @TomBrady to the dark side huh? Welcome to the NFC Tommy! — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady and Drew Brees race for most all-time passing TDs could actually exchange a couple times next season... in the same game — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 17, 2020

The fact that all this Brady news is happening to Boston on St. Patrick's Day when NO bars are open to wallow in is..... cold — Shannon Lane (@shannonlanenfl) March 17, 2020

Current #Bucs website to buy season tickets...and growing 😂 pic.twitter.com/zf50tGnyyJ — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) March 17, 2020

The greatest of all time 🏈🐐 Stay happy and healthy in your next chapter... the book is not yet finished 💪🙏 @TomBrady #thegoat #tb12 #respect pic.twitter.com/CVhvrtSi9K — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) March 17, 2020

Sources tell me that the deciding factor in Tom Brady’s decision to sign with the Buccaneers was his desire to continue playing near some sort of historically accurate model of a pre-industrial military unit. pic.twitter.com/wSXbVYhK3x — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 17, 2020

The Tampa Bay Bucs were born in 1976. They have won a total of 273 games, including the postseason.



Tom Brady was born in 1977. He won 20 games at Michigan, and has won 249 games so far in the NFL, including playoffs.



Cumulative wins by year graph for both Bucanneers and Brady: pic.twitter.com/bMXAdSBhvr — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady has 5 times as many playoff wins, 6 times as many Super Bowl wins and 7 times as many 30-TD seasons as all the Buccaneers’ QBs in the team’s history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady in a Bucs uniform won’t look stranger than Michael Jordan in a Wizards uniform. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 17, 2020

Please note: we are only referring to him as Bucs Legend Tom Brady from now on — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) March 17, 2020

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and the Bucs receivers on their way to practice 5 yard curl routes for Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/uQ811SXvKr — 𝙅𝙖𝙠𝙚 ♛ (@PhillyWRLD) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady on the Bucs is something that would’ve happened in like Year 12 of franchise mode in Madden 08 and you would’ve seen it and said “I hate how fake this game gets when you play deep into this mode.” — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) March 17, 2020

Jameis Winston threw more interceptions last season than Tom Brady did in the last four seasons. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 17, 2020

Beyond the sentiment and jokes, the biggest source of discussion was how Brady, at 43 years old, would mesh with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, both personality-wise and scheme-wise.

There’s no question the Buccaneers have quality receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. However, it stands to reason an offense going from catching passes thrown by the infamously erratic Jameis Winston to Brady, a player with clear limitations, could lead to some growing pains.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin when they see an accurate pass from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/FdeC1ygeI7 — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) March 17, 2020

When Mike Evans and Chris Godwin go deep



Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/sAVnE9t9QK — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) March 17, 2020

This is awesome to see for Tom Brady and the awesome fans of Tampa. Brady’s arm is top notch. He can make all the throws and then some of what’s asked from Bruce Arians’ offense. @Buccaneers — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 17, 2020

James Winston 5th in the NFL in sacks last year. Did he hold the ball too long? Or does the Arians offense need him to for the deep pass?



Brady led the NFL in throw-aways last year. I don't think Tampa's the right fit. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady trades in 25 consecutive years of unforgiving, tough-love coaching from Belichick (and Lloyd Carr) for the lighter touches of Bruce Arians, ultra-personable GM Jason Licht (ex-Patriot exec) & personnel guy & former Michigan teammate John Spytek https://t.co/3HOfFqgCKs — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) March 17, 2020

Thank goodness Tom Brady gets a breath of fresh air from the *checks notes* best coach of all time. https://t.co/uAJQ9DI11S — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) March 17, 2020

And, of course, the biggest question on everyone’s mind was just how much Godwin will receive in exchange for giving his No. 12 to Brady.

Chris Godwin is going to get more from Tom Brady for the No. 12 than Bill O'Brien got for DeAndre Hopkins. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 17, 2020

Chris Godwin when Tom Brady ask to wear No. 12 pic.twitter.com/o6Q4V6Y1C9 — FGB (@FiftyGutBlog) March 17, 2020

Chris Godwin’s about to get a BAG for No. 12 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady when he sees Chris Godwin wearing #12 pic.twitter.com/2jFWDLOl7z — Robert Wilson 🏈 (@TheFFGator) March 17, 2020

I paid 20K for mine, nothing less than 100K for Tommy. https://t.co/CEwjtGcjO5 — Shoplightsout.com (@shawnemerriman) March 17, 2020

