NFL Twitter has jokes, and questions, as Tom Brady leaves Patriots reportedly for Buccaneers

Tom Brady is reportedly set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after two decades with the New England Patriots. It was an exit that nearly the entire NFL knew was probably coming, and yet it was no less shocking.

As news broke that Brady intends to sign with the Buccaneers, the world of NFL Twitter sprung into action.

NFL reacts to Tom Brady agreeing to a deal with the Bucs

Beyond the sentiment and jokes, the biggest source of discussion was how Brady, at 43 years old, would mesh with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, both personality-wise and scheme-wise.

There’s no question the Buccaneers have quality receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. However, it stands to reason an offense going from catching passes thrown by the infamously erratic Jameis Winston to Brady, a player with clear limitations, could lead to some growing pains.

And, of course, the biggest question on everyone’s mind was just how much Godwin will receive in exchange for giving his No. 12 to Brady.

