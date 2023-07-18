NFL RBs are vocal in response to the way the position has been devalued

Running backs across the NFL took to social media on Monday to express their discontent with the way the RB position is currently viewed and being paid after four elite backs were not able to strike deals with their teams yesterday.

Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard are all Pro Bowl-level players that will now hit a tough free-agent market next offseason after failing to meet yesterday’s deadline to reach a long-term deal.

Former Alabama RB, Jacobs, was reportedly so close to reaching a deal that he was waiting in the Raiders parking lot with teammate Maxx Crosby, but ultimately the deal fell through.

Ekeler is entering the final year of his contract with the Chargers who have essentially said they are unwilling to negotiate and will let him walk next offseason, while the other three guys have been franchise tagged and will become unrestricted free agents next summer.

From the team’s perspective, while Saquon or Jacobs may be great, you can find around 85% of the production for around 15% of the cost. Teams have found a lot of success drafting the RB position in later rounds of the draft so they don’t see a reason to go pay an elite guy $15 million when you can draft a player for $1 million. If you look back at the Super Bowl winners over the past decade, almost none of them feature a Pro Bowl-level back outside of Marshawn Lynch with the Seahawks in 2014 as wide receivers have become much more of a necessity.

All that being said, running backs play a massive role in their team’s success and deserve to be paid accordingly. Jacobs and Barkley both have been the face of the franchise type of guys and deserve to be rewarded for all they have done for their franchises. Below, the NFL world came to defend the position together:

At this point , just take the RB position out the game then . The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization , just seems like it don’t even matter . I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve . https://t.co/OgvBWZCKvn — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) July 17, 2023

Fortunately for Henry he is in the latter part of his NFL career and has already made over $50 million with the Titans. Nonetheless, he is one of the most powerful voices in the running back world and he whats his RBs to get paid what they are worth.

Indianapolis Colts - Jonathan Taylor

1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you. 2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed. …If you succeed… 3. You boost the Organization …and then… Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB https://t.co/mG6In1ATGg — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 17, 2023

Taylor is likely the next back to receive a massive pay day as he enters his fourth year with the Colts. They will more than likely pick up his fifth year option, but the current trend of backs not getting paid has to worry a high usage back like Taylor.

I agree with my running back brothers around the NFL- history will show that you need running backs to win- we set the tone every game and run trough walls for our team and lead in many ways- this notion that we deserve less is a joke. https://t.co/rWJkGIEgmW — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) July 17, 2023

Fellow Alabama back and Pittsburgh Steeler Najee Harris also took to Twitter to voice his displeasures. Harris and Jacobs spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons together in Tuscaloosa and they know better than anyone how much work and sacrifice it takes to get to this point, the least they deserve is to be paid accordingly.

San Fransisco 49ers - Christian McCaffrey

This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position. https://t.co/zDXRS5cGdu — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) July 17, 2023

Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers spoke out as well because he knows how talented these players are. They shouldn’t be punished for essentially being too good on their rookie contract to earn what they are truly worth.

Los Angeles Chargers - Austin Ekeler

This is the kind of trash that has artificially devalued one of the most important positions in the game. Everyone knows it’s tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets. I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag. https://t.co/sRYfAKwrpQ — Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) July 17, 2023

The devaluation of the RB position has been ongoing for decades now, but it especially stinks for a modern day guy like Ekeler who has been a Swiss army knife for the Chargers. Ekeler has led Los Angeles in carries by a wide margin of the last couple of years as well as also being top five in the NFL in terms of receptions, which is just wild. Ekeler has been the most valuable piece to LA’s offense for several years now, especially when you consider the two dimensions to his game it is crazy that he will not get paid.

New York Giants - Saquon Barkley

It is what it is — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 17, 2023

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley took to social media to say the only thing he can. He is trapped for one more year in New York on the franchise tag, and for a guy with an injury history who knows how forgiving the free agency market will be.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire