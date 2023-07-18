NFL RBs sound off after deadline passes for franchised players to agree to long-term deals

Monday’s deadline for franchise designated players to agree on long-term contracts passed without New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard inking multi-year deals with their respective teams.

The three running backs were the only players to receive the franchise tag and not have long-term deals agreed upon prior to Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Teams’ reluctance to sign veteran running backs to multi-year contracts speaks to the state of the position in today’s NFL, and running backs across the league are voicing their displeasure in the aftermath of Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard not solidifying deals.

Derrick Henry is slated to become a free agent following the 2023 season.

“At this point, just take the RB position out the game then,” Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry wrote Monday on social media. “The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization, just seems like it don’t even matter. I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve.”

Franchise-tag deal deadline winners, losers: Will standoffs cost Giants, Raiders?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor shared his thoughts in a simple one-word tweet.

“Wow”, the running back posted on Twitter after the deadline expired.

Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard will have to play the 2023 season under the one-year franchise tag tender, which is worth $10.091 million for running backs. Pollard already signed his tender. Barkley and Jacobs have not. Barkley and Jacobs didn’t not participate in their teams’ offseason programs and reportedly are contemplating missing training camp.

Barkley and Jacobs are not subjected to fines for not attending training camp because they are unsigned. The two running backs, however, will be docked money if they decide to miss regular-season action.

"It is what it is," Barkley posted on social media Monday.

Jacobs led the NFL in both rushing yards (1,653) and yards from scrimmage last season (2,053). Barkley rushed for a career-best 1,312 yards last year, which ranked fourth in the league. Pollard produced a team-high 1,007 rushing yards for the Cowboys in 2022.

"This is criminal," San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey said on social media. "Three of the best players in the entire league, regardless of position."

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey sound off on franchise-tag deadline