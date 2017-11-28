NFL - Ravens dig into bag of tricks to topple Texans

AFP
Running Back Javorius Allen of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball as he is tackled by cornerback Kevin Johnson of the Houston Texans (AFP Photo/Rob Carr)

NFL - Ravens dig into bag of tricks to topple Texans

Running Back Javorius Allen of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball as he is tackled by cornerback Kevin Johnson of the Houston Texans (AFP Photo/Rob Carr)

- Baltimore scored a touchdown following a punt fake and Alex Collins rushed for another as the Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 23-16. The Ravens improved to 6-5 as Joe Flacco completed 20 of 31 passes for 131 yards and had a key 25-yard run on the game's final possession. Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs came up with a clutch sack of Texans quarterback Tom Savage late in the fourth quarter that resulted in a fumble being recovered by Baltimore defensive tackle Willie Henry. Running back Javorius Allen scored the touchdown following the punt fake when punter Sam Koch threw a 22-yard pass to Chris Moore early in the second quarter. Two plays later, Allen tied the game on a 10-yard run.


AFP

What to Read Next