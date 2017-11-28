NFL - Ravens dig into bag of tricks to topple Texans

- Baltimore scored a touchdown following a punt fake and Alex Collins rushed for another as the Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 23-16. The Ravens improved to 6-5 as Joe Flacco completed 20 of 31 passes for 131 yards and had a key 25-yard run on the game's final possession. Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs came up with a clutch sack of Texans quarterback Tom Savage late in the fourth quarter that resulted in a fumble being recovered by Baltimore defensive tackle Willie Henry. Running back Javorius Allen scored the touchdown following the punt fake when punter Sam Koch threw a 22-yard pass to Chris Moore early in the second quarter. Two plays later, Allen tied the game on a 10-yard run.





AFP