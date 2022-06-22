Ravens announce death of DE Jaylon Ferguson at age 26

Liz Roscher
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens announced the death of 26-year-old defensive end Jaylon Ferguson on Wednesday morning.

The Ravens released no other details about Ferguson's death, including the cause.

Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson, released a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport about Ferguson's passing.

Ferguson, a Louisiana native, attended Louisiana Tech after graduating from West Feliciana High School. He redshirted as a freshman, and went on to have a record-breaking college career. His 45 sacks over four years remains an NCAA record, and it earned him the nickname "Sack Daddy."

In the 2019 NFL draft, Ferguson was taken by the Ravens in the third round. He played in 38 games over three seasons, starting 10, and totaled 4.5 sacks and 67 tackles. He was placed on the COVID-19 list twice in two years: once in Nov. 2020, and again in Sept. 2021. According to ESPN, Ferguson had participated in all of the team's offseason practices this year.

Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL Football rookie camp, Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Ravens DE Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

