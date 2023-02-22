NFL Media ranks Joe Burrow’s top 10 highlights of 2022 season

While putting together an MVP-finalist season, quarterback Joe Burrow had plenty of big-time highlights for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL’s Twitter account recently posted what it considers Burrow’s top highlights of 2022.

As expected, it’s worth a watch. It’s got the long rushing touchdown against the Saints in the big return to New Orleans, big throws against the Steelers and Browns, and multiple against the Chiefs. A handful show off his play-extending pocket awareness. Most, though, are just Burrow delivering darts all over the field.

Here’s the full clip:

Another season full of @joeyb making plays. Here are his 10 best ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8Qff8XWNLj — NFL (@NFL) February 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire