Sean McVay on his future as Rams head coach: 'We'll see'

Sean McVay, fresh off his Super Bowl win on Sunday, isn't ready to talk about his future as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams quite yet.

On Monday, hours after the Rams sealed their 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times asked McVay whether he would return to coach the Rams next year. His answer didn't exactly inspire confidence.

"We'll see," McVay said.

McVay was also asked about speculation that he could take a break from coaching, take a job as an NFL analyst, or even retire. He didn't give an answer to that question at all, and instead kicked the can down the road.

“I’m just enjoying this moment right now," McVay said. "I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

It was a long shot that McVay would have an answer to that question just hours after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. As he said, he's focusing on fully enjoying the experience of winning the Super Bowl, something that the vast majority of NFL players and coaches never get to go through themselves.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is too focused on enjoying his Super Bowl win to think about his future right now. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Winning Super Bowl could make walking away easier

McVay did say something very interesting on the topic of his future as Rams head coach. When he was asked if winning the Super Bowl would make it easier to leave the Rams, he essentially said yes.

“I think you could definitely say that,” McVay said.

McVay is just 36, which is why retirement talk seems so ridiculous. But McVay has been at this for 10 years. He became an NFL assistant coach at 25 and got his NFL coaching gig when he was 30. He's spent five years coaching the Rams, which at times is a 24/7 job. Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told the Times that McVay puts so much time and effort into his job that he doesn't think McVay can, or should, keep it up.

"I would agree I don't think Sean's current pace is sustainable, in terms of how much work he puts in, if you want to have a family," Demoff said. "But I think the one thing (is) these guys all love football. They love being around each other, they feed off of each other. A month away, two months away, from everybody and I think things will feel a lot better."

Time might be the magic tonic that will give McVay the opportunity to rest, reset, and recharge. But it could also give him time to consider his personal future away from the game. He's been engaged for nearly three years, and as Demoff said, it's tough to start a family when you're putting in the kind of hours McVay is.

With Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth both considering retirement, there will be some changes this offseason for the newly crowned champions. But just how much change there will be depends on McVay.