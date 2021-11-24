NFL, Rams reach $790M settlement with St. Louis in relocation suit

The four-year drama between St. Louis, the Rams, and the NFL has come to a conclusion.

Stltoday.com reported Wednesday the parties have agreed to a $790M settlement in the case sparked by the team’s move from St. Lous to Los Angeles.

Per the report: