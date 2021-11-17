Kelly Stafford: 'I'm an idiot' for throwing soft pretzel at unruly 49ers fan at MNF

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford wasn't the only member of his family making throws on Monday night.

Kelly Stafford, Matt's wife, apparently threw a chunk of soft pretzel at an unruly San Francisco 49ers fan during the Rams' 31-10 loss at Levi's Stadium. A nearby Rams fan saw her do it and called her out in a comment on Instagram that was unearthed by TMZ.

"WHY DID YOU THROW A PRETZEL AT A NINER FAN sitting behind me," the fan wrote. "Show some class and support your husband and his new team with grace please. I am a Rams fan and am embarrassed by your actions last night."

Stafford, who received a lot of criticism last year after calling Michigan a "dictatorship" due to its COVID-19 regulations, has responded negatively to internet comments before, but this time chose a different path. She posted a total mea culpa a few hours later, admitting she was wrong and acted out in a moment of weakness because the Niners fan was being "aggressive."

"Girl I knowwwww I'm an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously I needed to do it completely different! I'm embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!"

TMZ called the Santa Clara Police Department and found out that no one had called them to the stadium over Stafford throwing a chunk of soft bread at someone. Matt Stafford's agent declined to comment about the incident to TMZ.