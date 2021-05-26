NFL raises salary cap to record figure for the 2022 season. How does that affect the Vikings?

Jack White
·1 min read

Minnesota entered into the 2021 offseason in a tough predicament with the NFL salary cap.

With the salary cap set at $182.5 million for this year, the Vikings had to offload key veterans to make room for free agents coming in and draft picks. 2022 should be easier, at least.

That’s because the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to raise the 2022 salary cap to $208.2 million, which represents the highest season-to-season increase in league history. As of now, that would leave the Vikings with approximately $14.6 million in cap space for 2022, per Over The Cap.

In 2020, the salary cap went down from its previous total of about $198 million in 2019. There has yet to be an announced spending floor for any of the 32 teams.

This is great news for the Vikings. Especially when you consider that there are some players who could need big deals. DE Danielle Hunter is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation. As it stands, S Harrison Smith is set to be a free agent after the 2021 season. CB Patrick Peterson is on a one-year deal. Those players and more could prove pivotal for the Vikings remaining in a playoff window.

