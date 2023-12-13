NFL quarterbacks by Total QBR: Where Patriots’ Bailey Zappe ranked in Week 14

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe was wheeling and dealing under center like a franchise quarterback in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Granted, that hot streak only lasted for the first half. By the time the second half rolled around, it was back to the same boring stuff from Zappe and the Patriots’ struggling offense. The second-year quarterback still did enough damage for two quarters to scale the QBR ranks in the NFL, as opposed to Week 13, when he finished dead last.

Per ESPN.com, Total QBR “incorporates all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties.”

Here’s were Zappe ranked among the other quarterbacks in the league last week:

Total QBR | 1.5

Total QBR | 6.5

Total QBR | 12.6

Total QBR | 16.8

Total QBR | 17.7

Total QBR | 27.3

Total QBR | 29.4

Total QBR | 32.8

Total QBR | 35.1

Total QBR | 36.8

Total QBR | 37.5

Total QBR | 37.6

Total QBR | 38.1

Total QBR | 41.5

Total QBR | 45.3

Total QBR | 46.3

Total QBR | 47.9

Total QBR | 48.1

Total QBR | 49.0

Bailey Zappe

Total QBR | 52.0

Total QBR | 53.4

Total QBR | 54.5

Total QBR | 56.0

Total QBR | 58.9

Total QBR | 65.4

Total QBR | 66.1

Total QBR | 67.6

Total QBR | 70.4

Total QBR | 71.5

Total QBR | 73.4

Total QBR | 81.7

