NFL quarterbacks by Total QBR: Where Patriots’ Bailey Zappe ranked in Week 14
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe was wheeling and dealing under center like a franchise quarterback in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Granted, that hot streak only lasted for the first half. By the time the second half rolled around, it was back to the same boring stuff from Zappe and the Patriots’ struggling offense. The second-year quarterback still did enough damage for two quarters to scale the QBR ranks in the NFL, as opposed to Week 13, when he finished dead last.
Per ESPN.com, Total QBR “incorporates all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties.”
Here’s were Zappe ranked among the other quarterbacks in the league last week:
Justin Herbert
Total QBR | 1.5
C.J. Stroud
Total QBR | 6.5
Bryce Young
Total QBR | 12.6
Aidan O'Connell
Total QBR | 16.8
Joshua Dobbs
Total QBR | 17.7
Patrick Mahomes
Total QBR | 27.3
Tua Tagovailoa
Total QBR | 29.4
Derek Carr
Total QBR | 32.8
Joe Flacco
Total QBR | 35.1
Jared Goff
Total QBR | 36.8
Easton Stick
Total QBR | 37.5
Russell Wilson
Total QBR | 37.6
Jalen Hurts
Total QBR | 38.1
Drew Lock
Total QBR | 41.5
Zach Wilson
Total QBR | 45.3
Mitch Trubisky
Total QBR | 46.3
Josh Allen
Total QBR | 47.9
Trevor Lawrence
Total QBR | 48.1
Will Levis
Total QBR | 49.0
Bailey Zappe
Total QBR | 52.0
Baker Mayfield
Total QBR | 53.4
Desmond Ridder
Total QBR | 54.5
Jordan Love
Total QBR | 56.0
Gardner Minshew
Total QBR | 58.9
Justin Fields
Total QBR | 65.4
Brock Purdy
Total QBR | 66.1
Dak Prescott
Total QBR | 67.6
Lamar Jackson
Total QBR | 70.4
Jake Browning
Total QBR | 71.5
Matthew Stafford
Total QBR | 73.4
Tommy DeVito
Total QBR | 81.7
[lawrence-auto-related count=3]