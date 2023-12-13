Advertisement

NFL quarterbacks by Total QBR: Where Patriots’ Bailey Zappe ranked in Week 14

Jordy McElroy
·2 min read

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe was wheeling and dealing under center like a franchise quarterback in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Granted, that hot streak only lasted for the first half. By the time the second half rolled around, it was back to the same boring stuff from Zappe and the Patriots’ struggling offense. The second-year quarterback still did enough damage for two quarters to scale the QBR ranks in the NFL, as opposed to Week 13, when he finished dead last.

Per ESPN.com, Total QBR “incorporates all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties.”

Here’s were Zappe ranked among the other quarterbacks in the league last week:

Justin Herbert

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Total QBR |  1.5

C.J. Stroud

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  6.5

Bryce Young

Mike Carlson/Getty Images
Total QBR |  12.6

Aidan O'Connell

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  16.8

Joshua Dobbs

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  17.7

Patrick Mahomes

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  27.3

Tua Tagovailoa

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  29.4

Derek Carr

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  32.8

Joe Flacco

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  35.1

Jared Goff

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  36.8

Easton Stick

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR | 37.5

Russell Wilson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  37.6

Jalen Hurts

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  38.1

Drew Lock

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  41.5

Zach Wilson

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
Total QBR |  45.3

Mitch Trubisky

Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Total QBR |  46.3

Josh Allen

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  47.9

Trevor Lawrence

Logan Riely/Getty Images
Total QBR |  48.1

Will Levis

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images
Total QBR |  49.0

Bailey Zappe

Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Total QBR |  52.0

Baker Mayfield

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  53.4

Desmond Ridder

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  54.5

Jordan Love

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Total QBR |  56.0

Gardner Minshew

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Total QBR |  58.9

Justin Fields

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR | 65.4

Brock Purdy

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Total QBR |  66.1

Dak Prescott

Eakin Howard/Getty Images
Total QBR |  67.6

Lamar Jackson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Total QBR |  70.4

Jake Browning

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Total QBR |  71.5

Matthew Stafford

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Total QBR |  73.4

Tommy DeVito

Al Bello/Getty Images
Total QBR |  81.7

