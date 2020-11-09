NFL quarterbacks: They’re just like us!

Every Sunday in the National Football League fans are treated to moments that remind us that the players on the field are the closest thing society might have to superheroes. The athletes on the field are performing superhuman tasks, and players like D.K. Metcalf, Derrick Henry and others give us evidence that NFL players are cut from different cloth than the rest of us.

But then there are moments that remind us that maybe, just maybe, those of us sitting on our couches could do that too.

Sunday gave us two such moments.

First there was Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers. When teammate Jonathan Taylor fumbled the ball on a run to the right side against the Baltimore Ravens, Rivers had to switch to defense mode and try to make a tackle.

It did not go well for him:

OH NO PHILIP RIVERS 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uXcfnkepXE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 8, 2020





Every dad that plays in a recreational flag football league, or every washed-up college athlete looking ahead to this weekend’s alumni network game, had the same immediate thought: “I mean, I could do that…”

Then on Sunday night it was Tom Brady’s turn. Sure, he has six Super Bowl rings, has his face already carved on the Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks and is one of the most famous athletes in the world. That does not mean he is perfect. Nor was this decision and throw:





I mean, that throw looks like something you do in the backyard when playing with your dogs, and not what you would expect from an NFL quarterback.

NFL stars: They’re just like us after all!