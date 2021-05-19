All NFL quarterbacks that have come from the state of Georgia

ESPN partnered with Pro Football Reference and sorted through 721 quarterbacks who have made their NFL debut since the start of the Super Bowl era (1966-present).

Together, the two sites analyzed these 721 quarterbacks in regard to where they played their final year of high school before going on to the collegiate and eventually NFL ranks.

The findings were interesting. For instance, the state with the “highest rating vs. expectation”, which takes into account state population and number of Divison 1 programs in the state, is Louisiana. Louisiana has produced 25 NFL quarterbacks who have gone on to win a combined nine Super Bowls.

The lowest-performing state is Texas, which has no Hall of Fame passers, per ESPN. You can find the in-depth report on other interesting stats here.

But what about which state has produced the most NFL quarterbacks? The answer is California, with 141 quarterbacks produced since the start of the Super Bowl Era. That’s 62 more than the second leading state of Texas.

Georgia checked in at No. 11, tied with New York and New Jersey, with 17 quarterbacks produced who have played at least one pro game since 1966.

Here are the 17 quarterbacks from the state of Georgia.

Bobby Scott

April 25, 2019; Nashville; Detailed view of neon NFL shield logo during the first round of the 2019 NFL draft in downtown Nashville. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Rossville – Rossville, Ga. NFL teams: Saints

Cam Newton

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) attempts to avoid the tackle by New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Westlake – Atlanta, Ga. NFL teams: Panthers, Patriots

Charlie Whitehurst

Tennessee Titans quarterback Charlie Whitehurst (12) reaches for a first down as he scrambles past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Shaun Phillips (55) during the second quarter at LP Field Dec. 28, 2014. The Titans lost 27-10. Syndication: Nashville

High school: Chattahoochee – Johns Creek, Ga. NFL teams: Chargers, Seahawks, Titans, Colts, Browns

Connor Shaw

USC quarterback Connor Shaw (14) runs into the endzone against Clemson at William-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2011. Syndication: Greenville

High school: Flowery Branch – Flowery Branch, Ga. NFL teams: Browns

David Whitehurst

Nov 19, 1978; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Green Bay Packers quarterback David Whitehurst (17) in action with Nate Simpson (48) during the game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Walker – Atlanta, Ga. NFL teams: Packers

Deshaun Watson

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 13: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 talks to Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith #58 during the second half at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

High school: Gainesville – Gainesville, Ga. NFL teams: Texans

Dewey Warren

Tennessee Vols quarterback Dewey Warren in 1967. Syndication: Knoxville

High school: Herschel V. Jenkins – Savannah, Ga. NFL teams: Bengals

Eric Zeier

Nov 25, 1993; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Eric Zeier (10) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Marietta – Marietta, Ga. NFL teams: Browns, Ravens, Bucs

Joshua Dobbs

Oct 1, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) breaks a tackle by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker D'Andre Walker (15) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Alpharetta – Alpharetta, Ga. NFL teams: Steelers

Larry Rakestraw

Oct 1967; Unknown Location; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears quarterback Larry Rakestraw (12) in action during the 1967 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

High school: West Fulton – Atlanta, Ga. NFL teams: Bears

Matt Robinson

Oct 22, 1978; Flushing, NY, USA FILE PHOTO; New York Jets quarterback Matt Robinson (17) is hit as he throws the ball by St. Louis Cardinals defensive end Bob Pollard (82) and Mark Arneson (57) at Shea Stadium. Mandatory Credit Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

High school: North Springs – Atlanta, Ga. NFL teams: Jets, Broncos, Bills

Mike Kelley

High school: Westside – Augusta, Ga. NFL teams: Chargers

Quincy Carter

Oct 3, 1998; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Carter (17) in action against the LSU Fighting Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network

High school: Southwest DeKalb – Decatur, Ga. NFL teams: Cowboys, Jets

Sam Wyche

Bengals head coach Sam Wyche 9former Bengals QB, too), left, and San Francisco head coach Bill Walsh said "I love you" to each other after the 49ers beat Cincinnati in the final seconds of Super Bowl XXIII in Miami, January 22, 1989. Syndication: Cincinnati

High school: North Fulton – Atlanta, Ga. NFL teams: Bengals, Washington, Lions, Cardinals

T.J. Yates

Dec 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback T.J. Yates (2) looks to pass downfield against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Pope – Marietta, Ga. NFL teams: Texans, Falcons, Dolphins

Taylor Heinicke

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) passes the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) defends at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Collins Hill – Suwanee, Ga. NFL teams: Texans, Panthers, Washington

Zach Mettenberger

Sep 28, 2013; Athens, GA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (8) sits on the sidelines in the final minutes of the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

High school: Oconee County – Watkinsville, Ga. NFL teams: Titans

