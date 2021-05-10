NFL quarterback tiers: Which teams have best outlook after draft?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Jones, USA TODAY
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the 2021 NFL draft in the books, and most major free agent moves complete as well, clarity has come to the quarterback position of most teams.

Few squads appear to have position battles on the horizon, but intrigue — and even conflict — does linger for a few teams.

With rookie minicamps, voluntary offseason workouts and mandatory minicamps on tap in May and June, and training camps slated for late July, we have an idea of where each team stands in regards to their starting quarterbacks.

The passers fall predominantly into six distinct categories: elite, very good, solid, ascending, unproven and shaky.

Here's a breakdown of the starting quarterback situations across the league.

ELITE

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is great. He’s a wizard. But not even he can do it alone, as we saw in the Super Bowl. Fortunately for the fifth-year pro, the Chiefs upgraded their offensive line, which should help them better capitalize on all that Mahomes has to offer. Look for another MVP-caliber campaign and run at the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Age ain’t nothing but a number. Tom Brady turns 44 this August, but you’d never know by looking at him. Thanks to Brady's experience and longevity, and Tampa Bay successfully retaining every member of his supporting cast, the defending champions remain in fantastic shape.

Green Bay Packers

If the Packers and Aaron Rodgers manage to smooth things over, then he should orchestrate another MVP-caliber season as Green Bay again contends for NFC supremacy. Packers brass has expressed their commitment to the quarterback, but it seemingly will take more than that to smooth things over.

Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson gave Seattle fans a scare this offseason, but it appears that things have settled down as trade talk has dissipated. Seahawks brass retained key veterans and made additions to further strengthen the defense and offensive line, and they added another speedy receiver in the draft. Now, new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has to sit down with the QB and co-design an offense to his liking.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson was already one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league, but now that the Ravens have given the 2019 league MVP additional weapons in the form of Sammy Watkins and first-round pick Rashod Bateman, his passing game could ascend to another level.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen received MVP consideration last season, and he should continue to ascend. Smart moves by Buffalo to re-sign three key offensive linemen and sign Emmanuel Sanders to further bolster an improved wide receiver group.

VERY GOOD

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five games last season.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott threw for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five games last season.

Dak Prescott no longer has to wonder about his future, and the Cowboys’ $160 million man is back to moving around and throwing the ball, so Year 2 of the Mike McCarthy era is looking up. The Cowboys just need their offensive linemen to say healthy.

Los Angeles Rams

The Matthew Stafford addition should put the Rams back in Super Bowl contention. Sean McVay has an aggressive, talented veteran whom he can count on to take charge rather than freezing up as things break down around him, like Jared Goff tended to do.

Atlanta Falcons

There were questions about Matt Ryan's future, but the Falcons' draft selections make it clear, they still believe in the 13-year veteran, who last season ranked fourth in the league with 4,581 passing yards. No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts gives him another weapon who should create all kinds of matchup nightmares for opponents.

Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill just repeatedly gets the job done. After going 7-3 as the starter his first year in Tennessee and 11-5 last season, he has solidified himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league after looking like a bust with the Adam Gase-led Dolphins.

Solid

Pittsburgh Steelers

The sun has definitely begun to set on Ben Roethlisberger’s career, but he’s still better than many of his peers. The Steelers have to do a better job of ensuring balance on offense. A strong run game could lighten Big Ben’s load and ensure they get more out of the future Hall of Famer for at least another season.

San Francisco 49ers

John Lynch wasn’t bluffing when he said last month that Jimmy Garoppolo remained a part of their plans. Although first-round pick Trey Lance is exceptionally bright and talented, he needs a fair amount of grooming. Garoppolo has the chance to help lead this talented roster back to Super Bowl contention and keep the rookie on the bench for another year or two. If he can stay healthy, that is. It's never been about ability with him. Availability, or the lack thereof, has been the source of frustration.

Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins had some ups and downs last season, but the same could be said for the entire Vikings team. Cousins, as a whole, is steady and effective, having topped the 4,000-yard mark in five of the last six seasons. Improved play-calling and defensive backing could make a difference for the Vikings.

New England Patriots

This offseason couldn’t have played out more perfectly for Bill Belichick, and now the Patriots coach has options. He can roll with Cam Newton, who should benefit from familiarity and an upgraded supporting cast, and give Mac Jones time to develop. It’ll be interesting to see how much leeway Newton is afforded before the Patriots turn things over to their quarterback of the future.

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has the potential to play at a high level, and he has done it before. But he also is inconsistent, and the Rams lost patience while waiting for Goff to develop further. Now, Goff will try to hit the reset button with the Lions, who passed on drafting a quarterback.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 4,103 with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 4,103 with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year.

Derek Carr is a good quarterback, but he seems incapable of reaching another level and being the difference-maker the Raiders need him to be. He remains their guy for now, although pressure could be mounting.

Chicago Bears

Feeling the heat after botching the Mitchell Trubisky selection in 2017, Chicago GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy have to win now. So they signed Andy Dalton and then moved up in the draft to select Justin Fields. Dalton, who provided a late-season spark for Dallas in 2020, will try to elevate this Bears offense so Nagy can approach Fields' acclimation process similarly to the way Andy Reid essentially redshirted Mahomes and rolled with Alex Smith as his starter in 2017.

ASCENDING

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert threw 31 touchdown passes and just 10 interceptions as a rookie who wasn't expected to play right away. A new coaching staff could create some challenges, but Herbert will work tirelessly to learn the new offense.

Cleveland Browns

After playing the role of game manager for much of his first season under Kevin Stefanski, Baker Mayfield finished the 2020 season on a strong note while helping end the Browns’ playoff drought and leading them to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. Now, he appears poised to take the next step forward in his development.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray took a step forward and made some big-time plays last year, but once banged up, he struggled with consistency. Kliff Kingsbury must figure out how to better protect his quarterback. If the coach is successful, Murray should experience more growth.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow appeared headed for a prolific rookie season before suffering a season-ending injury. He he displayed accuracy, poise and a good feel for the game. If healthy, and if better protected, he could climb the ranks in Year 2.

UNPROVEN

Jacksonville Jaguars

Everyone has known Lawrence would go first overall to Jacksonville for so long that the Jaguars’ selection felt anticlimactic. Urban Meyer plans for Lawrence to start Day 1. Long regarded as a potential generational talent, Lawrence has lofty expectations to live up to.

Miami Dolphins

Brian Flores made the decision to proceed with second-year pro Tua Tagovailoa, and he has armed the passer with former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle – Miami’s first-round pick of this year’s draft – and a strong defense. The Dolphins will look for Tagovailoa to improve upon on his play last season, when he showed both flashes of promise and frustrating inconsistencies.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts showed enough to convince Philadelphia brass they were better off trading Wentz and building around the 2020 second-round pick. The Eagles gave Hurts a speedy weapon in first-rounder DeVonta Smith (Hurts’ former Alabama teammate). But Hurts very much remains a work in progress.

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

Carolina Panthers

Playing under Adam Gase and equipped with few weapons, Sam Darnold didn’t get much of a chance to blossom with the Jets. Now that he’s paired with a bright offensive coordinator in Joe Brady, Darnold could have a better shot of developing as a pro.

New York Jets

New York brass has cleared the way for No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson to be their Day 1 starter. But does he have enough around him to succeed early? Will durability be a factor for the BYU product? The only other quarterbacks on the roster are James Morgan, a 2020 fourth-round pick out of Florida International, and Mike White, a three-year veteran from Western Kentucky. Wilson could benefit from a seasoned veteran to lean on in the quarterback room. But for now, the Jets are going young: rookie head coach (Robert Saleh), rookie offensive coordinator (Mike LaFleur), rookie QB.

SHAKY

Washington Football Team

Ron Rivera views Ryan Fitzpatrick as the veteran option who can ensure his developing squad remains competitive in the NFC East. The 38-year-old journeyman remains capable of his signature Fitzmagic. But his track record says that after a handful of impressive games, he turns into an interception machine and loses his job. Washington passed on the chance to draft a quarterback of the future.

Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz’s 2020 season got off to a bad start behind an injury plagued line, and he never recovered. Overwhelmed both by defenses and the pressure of Jalen Hurts' presence, Wentz looked like a shell of himself. Can former Philadelphia offensive coordinator Frank Reich fix Wentz by inserting him into a stronger squad with a more reliable line than the Eagles had to offer?

Denver Broncos

The Panthers shipped Teddy Bridgewater to Denver, who sought an upgrade over the young, ineffective Drew Lock. The question is: Which Bridgewater are the Broncos getting? The one who impressed with the Saints in place of an injured Brees, or the pedestrian passer who started for the Panthers last year?

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees is gone, and now Sean Payton must choose between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Winston has a big arm and can rack up the yards and touchdowns, but he also guesses and throws far too many interceptions. Hill is extremely athletic but isn't an NFL-caliber passer.

New York Giants

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 2,943 yards last season.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 2,943 yards last season.

Daniel Jones has experienced two rocky NFL seasons and has yet to look anything like a player deserving of going sixth overall in 2019. A healthy Saquon Barkley could help lighten his load, but more than anything Jones, who has thrown 22 interceptions and fumbled 29 times (losing 17 of them) has to learn to take care of the ball.

Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson is unlikely to play for Houston again (regardless of how his legal battles play out). Tyrod Taylor is a solid veteran quarterback but has started just four games in the last three years, and third-rounder Davis Mills is a project.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones and listen to the Football Jones podcast on iTunes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: QB tiers: After 2021 NFL draft, which teams have best QB outlook?

Recommended Stories

  • How 49ers' draft trade for Dolphins' No. 3 pick came together

    The details behind arguably the biggest trade in 49ers franchise history.

  • Did “Browns is the Browns” motivate Cleveland? “Probably a lot,” JuJu Smith-Schuster says

    In the days before a wild-card playoff game against Cleveland, Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was asked whether the 2020 Browns are a different team that what they’ve been in the past. Then came the unintended catch phrase. “The Browns is the Browns.” In a recent appearance on PFT PM, Smith-Schuster was asked how much that [more]

  • Attorneys ask DA to recuse himself from Andrew Brown Jr. case

    Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown, Jr., the victim of a fatal police shooting in Elizabeth City, N.C., are asking a district attorney to recuse himself from the case, reported The Hill. The letter, penned by family attorney Bakari Sellers, asked District Attorney Andrew Womble to “immediately recuse” himself from the case, for his “well-defined” relationship with the sheriff’s office, according to CNN. Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, two others have resigned and one deputy retired, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, per CNN.

  • Anthony Davis leads LA Lakers to victory over Phoenix Suns

    Despite again missing LeBron James, the defending champions won 123-110 to boost their play-off prospects.

  • The Browns won’t be trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers

    The Packers have shown no inclination to trade Aaron Rodgers. And Rodgers is not believed to have the Cleveland Browns on his wish list of destinations. Even if both things were to occur, the Browns wouldn’t bite. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns aren’t interested in trading for Rodgers. [more]

  • The New York Yankees aren’t evil any more, they’re just boring

    The Bronx Bombers are in danger of losing their place as the premier franchise in baseball after a series of ringless, sizzle-less seasons The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge strikes out, again. Photograph: Gail Burton/AP For roughly a century, the New York Yankees have stood at the center of Major League Baseball’s universe. That’s where you live when you win 27 World Series titles, are continuously near the top of baseball’s payroll list, and play in one of the biggest sports markets in the world. Traditionally, the Yankees have been in it to win at all costs. In December 2002, the Yankees, furious after losing twice in the playoffs following a run of four titles in five years, beat out their Boston rivals in a battle for Cuban free agent Jose Contreras. “The evil empire extends its tentacles even into Latin America,” said then Red Sox president Larry Luchino. But now, nearly two decades later, the Yankees aren’t evil any more. They’re just boring. Down the years, the Yankees pissed fans off because they were better than your team or more ruthless – and quite often they were both. Now New York’s Bronx Bombers are a buzz-free snooze-fest who don’t seem to bother anybody. They’re an identity-less ballclub searching for something, anything that can kick start a restoration of their once-glorious franchise, one reason why 21 games into their season, they had featured 21 different lineups. And while winning more consistently would help, there’s little chance that this flavorless group lights up Broadway like the great teams of the past. These days the mighty Yankees are more likely to emulate the on-field strategies of scrappy Tampa Bay, as New York did during the 2020 playoffs when they tried to “out-Ray the Rays”, going with an opener in a disastrous loss that preceded another early-round ousting. Amazingly, they tried it again against the Rays this season, drawing sharp criticism from their own television play-by-play voice Michael Kay for being “too cute”. The Rays have now defeated the Bombers in six straight series. Imagine that, the New York Yankees, adopting “if you can’t beat them, join them” tactics against a franchise that’s some 25 slots below them in salary? And it’s not the first time in recent years. After the 2017 season, they ousted long-time manager, Joe Girardi, who was fresh off leading his club to within a game of the World Series, in favor of rookie skipper Aaron Boone. The former infielder was billed as the sort of new school, analytics-embracing manager with great “connectivity” that much of baseball has started to lean towards. So far the change hasn’t yielded that elusive 28th title, and Girardi remains the last manager to win it all in the Bronx. But it’s not just World Series that are absent from the modern Yankees, it’s the intrigue. Their first sack of titles came along with the uncomfortable relationship between Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Later, there was the schism between Joe D and The Mick, with Mantle eventually dethroning DiMaggio in the Bronx. In between winning fists full of rings there was a famous fight at the Copa, and Berra’s colorful Yogi-isms. Their last dull lull, which began in 1965, ended with the arrival of owner George Steinbrenner in 1973, who was brilliantly described in the Guardian’s obituary as “a bully and a brat, devoid of humility, class, and civility, born on third base, deluded that he’d hit a triple, and convinced he had to tell the whole world how he’d done it.” And while Steinbrenner made the evil empire more malignant – to fans of other teams, at least – his reign was never boring. New York under Steinbrenner, from his soap operas with Billy Martin, Reggie Jackson, Dave Winfield and the legendary Berra, to his drunken sailor spending and continuous trading of top prospects, was a trainwreck you couldn’t take your eyes off. The Yankees have been associated with sporting titans such as Joe DiMaggio throughout their history. Photograph: -/EPA Between 1996 and 2000 came the mostly peaceful dynasty of four titles in five seasons. They were won in spite of Steinbrenner, and were anchored by the steady hand of Derek Jeter, who, to be fair, did once date Mariah Carey, and may or may not have offered fully branded “gift baskets to one night stands.” That calm was interrupted by the trade for headline machine Alex Rodriguez in 2004, bringing a new drama, surrounding his relationship with Jeter. The once-supertight shortstops’ relationship took a drastic turn after A-Rod told Esquire that the Yankees captain “never had to lead”. The pair won one World Series title in 2009, before three-years of chaotic, non-stop, eye-popping A-Rod coverage that brought back memories of the Steinbrenner “Bronx Zoo” era. In 2013, A-Rod sued the Yankees team doctor for misdiagnosing his hip injury – a warmup for his eventual lawsuit against MLB for their suspension of the third baseman for his use of performance enhancing drugs. A-Rod eventually returned, drawing fury from fans and beanballs from opposing pitchers, before retiring in 2016, taking the last vestiges of star-driven, interesting Yankees baseball with him. Today, the Yankees are in Year 12 of a run of zero titles and zero World Series appearances, while the closest thing they have to controversy is what to do with their disappointing catcher Gary Sanchez. Their longtime general manager Brian Cashman is considered untouchable despite his recent lack of rings, mostly because the team nearly always makes the playoffs, even if they don’t make the World Series, and the current chairman, Harold Steinbrenner, prefers a more stable, less bombastic organizational framework. Cashman has built another talented, but faceless team, who are incapable of winning the World Series. A unit as sterile as the Yankees policy of trimmed hair and beardless ballplayers. Who do you want to watch on this team? Aaron Judge? He was billed as the franchise’s next Derek Jeter, but has struggled to stay on the field and has even been mentioned in trade talks. Giancarlo Stanton? He has been mostly a bust and has hemorrhaged the team financially. Gerrit Cole is an ace, no question, but after that, the rotation lacks stability and character. The Yankees have been surpassed by the Red Sox, who gobbled up four titles between 2004 and 2018 around the larger than life David Ortiz. By the Dodgers, who have dominated the payroll list in all but one season since 2013 and grabbed the premiere free agent pitcher last offseason in lightning rod Trevor Bauer. By the Rays, who have reshaped the way baseball teams are put together, all for pennies on the dollar. Even the New York Mets, with their new Twitter dabbling billionaire owner, the best pitcher in baseball, and recent scraps in the tunnel, have a more intriguing product. Yankees fans are noticing: tickets to a recent Wednesday night game against the Braves could be had for as little as $8 on the resale market. No, the Yankees have nothing going on. They have no bluster. Even Reggie Jackson, the ultimate symbol of Bombers swagger is now working for the hated Houston Astros after departing New York’s payroll. And their ballpark, built to model the original Yankee Stadium, is a homogenized, Las Vegas like monument to the past that doesn’t measure up to the real thing. Just like the team that currently plays inside it.

  • Anthony Davis carries the Lakers past Phoenix

    Raphielle Johnson recaps Sunday's action, which included a Lakers star posting his first 40/10 double-double of the season. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Sabres' high expectations unravel with last-place finish

    The Sabres were so confident they had moved forward corner from their miserable past, the team’s marketing department included owner Terry Pegula’s hopeful comments in a televised feature on how Buffalo landed Taylor Hall in free agency in October. “We sign this guy,” Pegula was overheard saying during a closed-door meeting with general manager Kevyn Adams, “we’re not only trying to make the playoffs, we’re trying to win the Cup.” Instead, the Sabres tied the NHL record by missing the playoffs for the 10th straight season.

  • Coronavirus latest news: UK lowers alert level to 3, meaning 'epidemic in general circulation'

    5PM: Boris Johnson to reveal latest lockdown easing - watch live Free lateral flow tests may not be OK for holidaymakers Analysis: Do we really need to wait until June 21? Export barriers threaten global Covid battle EU will not renew AstraZeneca contract Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The four UK chief medical officers have agreed the Covid-19 alert level should move from level 4 to level 3, meaning the "epidemic is in general circulation". "Thanks to the efforts of the UK public in social distancing and the impact we are starting to see from the vaccination programme, case numbers, deaths and Covid hospital pressures have fallen consistently," said the four medical officers as well as Prof Stephen Powis, NHS England medical director. "However Covid is still circulating with people catching and spreading the virus every day so we all need to continue to be vigilant. This remains a major pandemic globally. "It is very important that we all continue to follow the guidance closely and everyone gets both doses of the vaccine when they are offered it." It comes as the Oxford vaccine boss said Britain is in a "very strong position" to move forward with the roadmap, as Boris Johnson prepares to announce the reopening of society later on Monday. Prof Sir John Bell said: "I do think that we're in a very strong position to go forward now with fewer restrictions and try and get back to normal... I'm feeling pretty comfortable with where we are at the moment." The Prime Minister will brief the nation at 5pm to announce the next phase of the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Follow the latest updates below.

  • LOOK: Bears QB Justin Fields getting some reps in with WR Marquise Goodwin

    New Bears QB Justin Fields and WR Marquise Goodwin are hard at work in Atlanta getting some reps in this offseason.

  • Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa doing everything necessary to make improvements

    The Dolphins were busy trading picks long before the 2021 draft got underway in late April and they wound up adding four players in the first 42 selections. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, safety Jevon Holland, and offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg join a roster that General Manager Chris Grier and head coach [more]

  • Number changes, pro-ready Trey Lance, possible Richard Sherman return and other 49ers news

    Check in with the Arizona Cardinals' NFC West rival 49ers to see what has been going on recently.

  • Miami Police lieutenant arrested on rape charges in Palm Beach

    The Miami-Dade Police Department announced the arrest and suspension of a lieutenant on Saturday morning. Lt. John Jenkins Jr., with 20 years of experience in law enforcement, was booked on Friday at Palm Beach County Jail and currently faces two counts of sexual assault and battery, according to Local 10. The charges against Jenkins stemmed from an event in April at the Police Benevolent Association Officer’s Ball in Palm Beach Gardens.

  • Cowboys trimmed 4 players from the roster this week

    The Cowboys made six total cuts this week, including four at one time. Find out who all the Cowboys are releasing.

  • How Miami Dolphins fearlessly traded NFL draft picks to set up success

    In this week's Football Morning in America column, Peter King examines how the Dolphins' careful trading set them up for success in the 2021 NFL Draft and beyond.

  • Zion Williamson out indefinitely with fractured ring finger

    Pelicans VP David Griffin blamed how refs have officiated Williamson in the paint.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide one step closer to the play-in tournament

    The Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had no answers for the Clippers on Thursday night.

  • Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold fighting for Olympic berth

    Mandy Bujold would have preferred fighting this battle in the ring. Instead, the Tokyo Olympics fate for Canada’s best boxer lies in the hands of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her qualifying tournament was scrapped due to the pandemic. Bujold and her lawyer, Sylvie Rodrigue, lost their appeal to the International Olympic Committee earlier this week, leaving CAS as her last chance to box in what would be her final Olympics.

  • If Aaron Rodgers is hellbent on forcing his way out of Green Bay, Jordan Love can help him

    The Packers can’t believe that Love is ready to take over or the team would have already traded Rodgers. That doesn’t mean Love can’t showcase himself and give the franchise plenty to think about.