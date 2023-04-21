NFL Quarterback Rankings: The NFC West starters

Who is best in the NFC West at QB?

The NFC West has gone from a strong division… to highly questionable. And the doubts also exist at the quarterback position in the division. As we head toward the 2023 NFL draft, here’s how the staring QBs stack up.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is coming off an ACL injury, which creates major doubts about his ability to be 100% for the start of the season. If there are question marks around your star quarterback, there is a big problem.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy was incredible, going from Mr. Irrelevant to an absolute sensation in 2023. Trey Lance was injured early in the season. Purdy was hurt in the playoff game. The Niners could be facing quarterback trouble due to these injuries. Hence, they are in the bottom half of the division while likely favored to be NFC West champs.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford went from a Super Bowl quarterback to one that looked like he was playing for the Detroit Lions again. It wasn’t totally the former Georgia star’s fault as the Los Angeles Rams fell apart in 2022. Stafford was dinged up and missed time, too. But he isn’t getting any younger, and questions loom in 2023. At least the Rams and Stafford have a Super Bowl ring.

1. Seattle Seahawks

This borders on the improbable. Geno Smith and the Seahawks are best positioned at quarterback in the NFC West heading into 2023. Going from journeyman to excelling was a stunning turnaround. No guarantee there will be such success heading into this season, but for the time being, the Seahawks are in the best shape of any team in the division at QB.

