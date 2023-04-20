NFL quarterback rankings: The NFC East starters

Big big bucks

Three of the starting quarterbacks in the NFC East will bring home sacks of money—but how the equates to winning the division in 2023 remains to be seen. The Washington Commanders’ QB situation is an enigma—much like the organization itself—and has the least amount of buzz of the four.

Ahead of the NFL draft, here’s how each team’s starting QB situation stacks up…

4. Washington Commanders

Heading into the draft, it appears as Sam Howell will have the inside track toward being the starter in Washington. Jacoby Brissett is along as the veteran backup, while Jake Fromm just hopes to earn a spot on the roster.

3. Dallas Cowboys

This will be controversial for sure, putting Dak Prescott behind Daniel Jones. However, when you lead the league in interceptions with 15 in 12 games it is difficult to have faith in a quarterback’s arm.

2. New York Giants

The Giants gave Daniel Jones some big bucks and he will have a tough time delivering another playoff spot in 2023. Will Big Blue and its quarterback continue to improve or could be there slippage in Brian Daboll’s second season? We shall see.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have Jalen Hurts content with a 5-year, $255 million extension. Now to keep the Philly faithful happy, the quarterback has to bring a second Super Bowl title to the City of Brotherly Love.

