NFL Quarterback Rankings: Kyler Murray making top 10 case and Philip Rivers in freefall going into week 12

Kyler Murray has turned a historically bad Cardinals offense into one of the most enjoyable to watch in the league

Everyone on the internet is screaming about politics right now, so let’s zig where they’re zagging and scream about something else: NFL quarterbacks.

It’s the most important position in professional sports, which makes it no surprise that nine of the top 10 quarterbacks on this list look to be heading to the playoffs.

Rankings are chosen by a combination of current play and past achievements, so while Tom Brady is clearly the greatest quarterback of all time, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s No 1 here.

All changes in ranking are from the last time we did this exercise - back in week six - with a few exceptions who were last ranked in week one, because of injuries. Let’s get right to it...

32. Ryan Finley (Cincinnati Bengals) - new ranking (NR)

The Bengals wanted to see what they had behind Andy Dalton, and it appears the answer is… a worse version of Andy Dalton. Finley won’t be long for the starting job, with 0-10 Cincy destined to be picking right at the top of the 2020 draft.

31. Dwayne Haskins (Washington Redskins) - NR

Dwayne Haskins suffered at the hands of New York Jets last time out Credit: USA TODAY

Haskins threw an interception, fumbled twice and was sacked six times in his last outing against the New York Jets. That just about sums up a, ahem, tricky start to his NFL career. There will be a new head coach in Washington next season, which could mean Haskins gets the Josh Rosen treatment...

30. Mason Rudolph (Pittsburgh Steelers) - no change (NC)

In his young professional career Mason Rudolph has already been concussed and battered round the head with his own helmet (somehow separate incidents). Maybe we should cut him some slack, but his play on the field has been uninspiring, and he was shocking in last Thursday’s defeat to the Browns.

29. Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago Bears) - down 6

The results of the Mitchell Trubisky referendum are in, and they’ve come back with a big, fat NUHHHHHH-UHHHHHHHHH. He’s likely held a playoff-ready team back from this promised land this season, and will continue to do so until the Bears cut their losses and move on.

28. Brandon Allen (Denver Broncos) - NR

It’s too early to really judge Allen, but he’s looked fairly solid in his first two NFL starts and may just fit this Broncos offense a little better than Joe Flacco. May end up surrendering his job to second-round rookie Drew Lock if Denver decide they want to size up their newest gunslinger before a lost season expires.

27. Jeff Driskell (Detroit Lions) - NR

Jeff Driscoll has had to step up in the absence of Matthew Stafford Credit: Duane Burleson

Matthew Stafford was having the season of his life, but is now sidelined for a number of weeks - possibly the rest of the season - with back fractures. Driskell moves well and adds a different element to this Detroit offense, but is still a severe downgrade on a red hot No 9.

26. Kyle Allen (Carolina Panthers) - NC

The Panthers would be exceptionally dumb to ship Cam Newton away to somewhere like Chicago and make Allen their new No 1. He is a very good back-up, but not a starting-calibre quarterback for a team with winning ambitions - something owner David Tepper insists the Panthers are. Crucial mistakes in Green Bay and four horrible interceptions against the Falcons cost Carolina two games they could not afford to lose.

25. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - up 4

Allen (yes, another one) had the best game of his career against the Dolphins last week, throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 56 and another score and earning himself a passer rating of 117.7. He’s never going to be the most accurate passer, but his athleticism makes opponents worry, particularly in the red zone, where he is one of the NFL’s most lethal weapons.

24. Daniel Jones (New York Giants) - up 1

Jones has had two 300-plus-yard, four-touchdown games, and he has lost both of them. That’s some rotten luck for a rookie QB who has vastly exceeded low expectations this season, but has clear problems including a glaring fumble issue.

23. Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - down 1

You get a pick, and you get a pick, and you get a pick! Next season is probably Winston’s last chance to impress the Bucs enough to convince them to hand him a new contract - which would make him the first QB they have ever drafted and then signed to a second deal. The fact they still haven’t made their mind on him suggests - nay, screams - that he is not the answer.

22. Sam Darnold (New York Jets) - down 4

The season is not going the way Sam Darnold would have hoped Credit: USA TODAY

This was the season Darnold was supposed to take a big step forward. Instead he has regressed in Adam Gase’s milquetoast offense, and Jets fans have cause to be worried. It’s important to remember that Darnold came out of college young, and is still only 22, so has plenty of time to grow, but the Jets need to see concrete improvement out of him down the stretch and into next season or they might get itchy feet.

21. Ryan Fitzpatrick (Miami Dolphins) - up 10

Fitz has been a big part of the Dolphins’ rejuvenation (rejuvenation = winning two games). The vetern is sickeningly easy to rally around, and has helped keep Miami playing hard even in a season where they knew they were doomed from the start. That deserves a lot of respect. The Dolphins could do much worse than keeping him around one more year to help groom the quarterback they select towards the top of next year’s draft.

20. Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans) - up 7

I didn’t think Tannehill would be an upgrade over Marcus Mariota when the Titans decided to make the switch late in their week six loss to Denver, but since then he’s thrown eight touchdowns to three interceptions and generally moved the ball well. He’s not the long-term answer, but as a stop-gap he’s kept Tennessee in the playoff race in the AFC.

19. Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns) - down 5

Mayfield has been much better these past three weeks after a tough period where he threw six interceptions and just two touchdowns in three games (all defeats) while being sacked nine times. Mayfield’s cockiness means a lot of people thrive on seeing him fail, but he’s undeniably talented, and can get right back on track with the series of cupcake games the Browns have down the stretch. Needs to read the field better.

18. Nick Foles (Jacksonville Jaguars) - NR

It’s hard to evaluate Nick Foles’ time in Jacksonville given he’s only played a game and a half, but I have a niggling feeling they might be playing the wrong quarterback. Gardner Minshew’s mobility worked well behind this offensive line, and while Foles is the superior passer I’m not sure he makes the Jags better. These last six games will tell.

17. Jacoby Brissett (Indianapolis Colts) - up 3

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, doing it for nice guys the world over Credit: REX

I like Jacoby Brissett. He seems like a nice man. He’s also a good quarterback, evidenced by how little we’ve heard Andrew Luck’s name mentioned this season. See, you’d almost forgotten about him, hadn’t you?

16. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) - down 4

Goff has a QB rating of just 37.3 this season, leaving him 27th in the league behind the likes of Josh Allen, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston. This guy was playing in the Super Bowl nine months ago! The Rams’ offense as a whole has big issues, so not all blame can be out at Goff’s feet, but I have a feeling LA may wind up regretting that monster $134million extension they handed him earlier this year.

15. Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers) - down 9

It’s not been a good year for the once-stellar quarterback class of 2004. Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury, Eli Manning was benched, this time for good, and Rivers is declining rapidly in front of our eyes. The Hall of Fame candidate has thrown seven picks in his last two games and the Chargers have slumped to 4-7 in what might be his final year with the team. Where to go from here? Perhaps one more year with a southern franchise, closer to his roots - if anyone will take him.

14. Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers) - up 2

It’s a good job Jimmy G is a Niner, because he seems to love playing against the Cardinals. His best two games of the season have come in the two games against Arizona, including a career high 424 yards and four touchdowns last time out. San Francisco don’t ask Garoppolo to do too much, but he’s succeeding in this smart, inventive Kyle Shanahan offense, despite some lear limitations.

13. Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) - up 2

Think this is too high for Carr? Consider that his completion percentage (72.3) is second in the league only to - you guessed it - Drew Brees, and his QB rating is 11th, ahead of both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Carr isn’t flashy, but he’s been efficient in an Oakland offense which has been one of the best in the league this year by DVOA metrics, which rate the importance and effectiveness of every play.

12. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) - down 2

Wentz has become a bit of a forgotten man this season. It wasn’t long ago that he was being ranked among the five best quarterbacks in the league, but has now settled into more of a Matthew Stafford-type level - very good, but probably just outside the top 10, and not the sexy choice. It would help if any of his receivers knew how to catch, mind...

11. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) - up 12

An old (if small) head on young, energetic shoulders Credit: USA TODAY

Oakland running back Josh Jacobs has been brilliant, but I don’t think you can look past Murray for Offensive Rookie of the Year honours. He’s turned a historically bad Cardinals offense into one of the most enjoyable to watch in the league, and looks an old (if small) head on young, energetic shoulders out there. He has 14 touchdowns to just five interceptions, plus three more scores on the ground, has been extremely good at looking after the ball (he is yet to lose a fumble all season) and has a QB rating of 62.5 - good for 10th in the league. Right pick? You betcha.

10. Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings) - up 3

The quarterback everyone loves to hate has actually been… very good this season, despite an iffy start. Cousins is third in the league in yards per attempt (8.6), showing he’s not just a checkdown monkey, and is completing more than 70 per cent of his passes to boot. I’ve been quick to criticise Cousins for being dull in the past, but he’s proving doubters wrong this season. How can you argue with 2,756 yards, 21 touchdowns and just three picks? He even won a game in prime time!

9. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) - down 2

Ryan and the Falcons’ season went down the toilet many weeks ago, but their resurgence has been one of the most fun storylines of the second half of the campaign. Atlanta’s No 2 has quietly been his usual just-shy-of-elite self, and is not to blame for their poor record.

8. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - up 1

Prescott deserves more pop in the MVP conversation. He has been excellent all year, and the numbers are there to back it up. Let’s run through a few, if you’ll humour me? QB rating: 77.8 (second in the league), passing yards: 3,221 (first), yards per attempt: 8.8 (first), touchdowns: 21 (second). Prescott is a star, and Dallas will eventually pay him like one. They will not regret it.

7. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - up 4

Lamar Jackson is the sensation of the 2019 season. The fifth quarterback off the board in the 2018 draft is the best by a country mile right now, and he may just lead the league’s most exciting offense all the way to the Super Bowl. Jackson in on track to break Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback, but is also throwing the ball beautifully and has recorded two perfect 158.3 passer ratings in 10 games. This guy is going to rip up the NFL for a long, long time, and we’re all very lucky to be around to see it.

6. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) - down 3

Brees has started five games this season and the Saints have failed to score a touchdown in two of them. He hasn’t set the world alight since returning from his thumb injury, though that is kind of to be expected. He still has the best completion percentage of any quarterback and played very well in last week’s 34-17 win over Tampa Bay. There’s plenty of life in the old dog yet.

5. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) - down 3

Tom Brady, saving his best for the playoffs? Credit: AP

Speaking of old dogs, here’s Tom Brady, still hanging around the top five at 42. He hasn’t had a brilliant year - he is 15th in the NFL by QB rating - but we all know Brady will come to life in the playoffs, and is doing everything required on a team built on a very strong defense. Two scores down in a Super Bowl there’s still no one else you’d rather trust.

4. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) - up 1

Watson is the perfect modern quarterback. He’s an excellent passer with a beautiful deep ball, extremely mobile, a threat with his legs on third down and in the red zone, and capable of making highlight reel plays from anywhere.

3. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) - up 1

The fact that Rodgers is so easily dismissed in the MVP conversation is, in a way, testament to how great he is. He’s putting up excellent numbers (2,718 yards, 17 touchdowns, two interceptions, 102.7 passer rating) and playing very well, but this doesn’t feel like a vintage Rodgers year. That’s how high his standards are. His Packers have a great shot at a playoff bye in the NFC, and perhaps even an elusive second Super Bowl.

2. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) - up 1

Wilson comes out top in almost every stat that matters, and while Jackson is doing incredible things in Baltimore, has still been the best player in the league this year for my money. He is the reason the Seahawks keep winning close games - this team would be nowhere near the playoffs with, say, an Andy Dalton under centre.

1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - NC

No one really expected Mahomes to keep up his otherworldly MVP numbers from last season, but he’s still been phenomenal even when the Chiefs haven’t. Outside of the Ravens he’s the only man you can really trust to at least have a shot at taking out the Patriots in the AFC. No 1 today, and probably No 1 for a very long time.