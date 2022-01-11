NFL quarterback questions: How will many of the non-playoff teams solve their problems?

The NFL’s regular season has concluded, and while 14 teams remain in contention for Super Bowl glory, the other 18 have already shifted into evaluation mode.

When it comes to roster decisions, no position carries greater importance than quarterback, and 11 of those non-playoff teams have pressing decisions to make in this regard.

Some squads clearly need upgrades. Others must decide whether to retain incumbent starters, or move on.

Unlike previous years, the draft doesn’t appear to boast a wealth of future franchise quarterbacks, with some NFL talent evaluators having given first-round grades to just two passers.

And the free agent class isn't the strongest with names like Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles and Cam Newton leading the way.

Some high-profile veteran quarterbacks could be on the move via trade, but there’s never enough to go around. Teams will have to be creative in addressing their needs.

Here’s a look at the most pressing quarterback decisions around the league from teams that didn't reach the postseason.

Carolina Panthers: Another whirl of the carousel?

In two seasons, four different quarterbacks have started for Matt Rhule, and none of them have provided the stability and high level of play the Panthers coach seeks. After failed experiments with Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold, and an unsuccessful pursuit of Deshaun Watson, will Rhule and owner David Tepper swing for the fences yet again?

Cleveland Browns: Is 2022 Mayfield's last stand?

Rather than lock up a lucrative contract extension with a statement 2021 campaign, Baker Mayfield only cast further doubts on his ability. But amid speculation that the team is ready to move, coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have professed their belief that a healthy Mayfield can rebound in 2022, the latter relaying that the team expects the quarterback to return as the starter. Is it just lip service, though?

Mayfield remains under contract for next season. However, many within the league believe the Browns will consider all of their options, which range from giving Mayfield one last shot while also bringing in a veteran competitor (similar to how the Titans did in Marcus Mariota’s final season when Ryan Tannehill came in as his backup and wound up taking his job), drafting his eventual replacement or attempting to pull off a blockbuster trade for an elite passer who wants out of his current situation.

Denver Broncos: Back to the drawing board again?

Bridgewater was not all that Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton hoped he could be, and Drew Lock continued his erratic play after stepping in late in the season. Now Fangio is out, and the Broncos are in the market for a head coach as well as their 12th different starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season.

They had interest in acquiring Watson or Aaron Rodgers last offseason. Will Paton make a push, or might Rodgers be out of reach?

Houston Texans: What’s next for Watson and Mills?

Houston’s biggest quarterback question involves how much they can get in return for Watson. Their rich demands and Watson’s uncertain future because of his three-time Pro Bowl selection's ongoing civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct made teams shy away from pulling the trigger on a trade this season, but interest should renew this offseason.

Otherwise, the Texans must determine if 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills is capable of building on a rookie season that saw him complete 66.8% of his passes while tossing 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. With few cornerstone options in the draft, it could benefit the Texans to use the No. 3 overall selection – as well as any collection of picks in a potential Watson trade – to upgrade the roster elsewhere while rolling again with Mills.

Indianapolis Colts: Has Wentz already worn out his welcome?

Frank Reich thought he could salvage Carson Wentz’s career, but the one-time face of Philadelphia’s franchise wound up ending the year much like he started it: with costly errors, this time forcing the Colts out of the playoffs. Jonathan Taylor’s heroics made it possible for Indianapolis to win in spite of Wentz, but not even he could save his team Sunday against the Jaguars. Now, Reich has a difficult call to make: Stick with Wentz (for whom the Colts now owe Philly a first-round pick) or move on?

Monday, Reich didn’t give anywhere close to the kind of endorsement Stefanski gave Mayfield, saying only, “Next year’s roster will be next year’s roster. I don’t want to open it up about one player and then start talking about all of them." He also lamented that the passing game never found a rhythm but again added he wasn’t blaming any one player.

Miami Dolphins: Do they stick with Tagovailoa?

Hitting the reset button again following the somewhat surprising firing of Brian Flores, the Dolphins have to decide if 2020 fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa showed enough growth for the team to continue building around him.

Flores appeared to have his doubts at various points during his tenure while general manager Chris Grier and owner Stephen Ross, the two most strongly in favor of drafting Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert, held a more optimistic view.

After a rough start to the season, Tagovailoa rebounded with improved play while leading the Dolphins to an 8-1 finish. Was it enough?

The Dolphins frequently connected to Watson but obviously never made a move. If they don’t stick with Tagovailoa, a number of quarterback-needy teams will likely view the soon-to-be third-year veteran as worthy of a roll of the dice.

Minnesota Vikings: Is Cousins’ time almost up?

The Vikings on Monday fired both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, the men instrumental in bringing Kirk Cousins to Minnesota and giving him two fully guaranteed contracts totaling $150 million.

Cousins has certainly put up impressive numbers during his four seasons with the Vikings, but he has only one playoff victory, and his team just missed the postseason for a second straight season and a third time in the last four years. The next head coach and GM must determine whether it’s worth it to bring Cousins back for the final $35 million season left on his contract or if they are better off finding a trade partner and starting anew. Given the limited options on the market and draft, the Vikings potentially could field a number of offers for a 10-year veteran who has passed for more than 4,000 yards in six of the last seven seasons.

New Orleans Saints: Where do they go from here?

Jameis Winston showed a degree of promise, but a torn ACL prevented the Saints from fully learning if the 2015 first overall pick is the long-term replacement for Drew Brees. Taysom Hill seemingly confirmed that he’s a talented jack-of-all-trades player but not a full-time starting quarterback.

Many around the league believe that Sean Payton will pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason in hopes of capitalizing on this window in which the Saints still have a talented defense and necessary offensive weapons (when healthy) to contend.

Could Russell Wilson become an option? Or possibly Watson?

New York Giants: How much longer will the Jones experiment last?

In three seasons, Daniel Jones has done nothing to cement himself as the long-term answer for the Giants, and now both general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge, who was fired Tuesday, are gone. The next regime must decide how much longer they will stick with Jones, who owns a 12-25 record with 50 total touchdowns, 29 interceptions and 36 fumbles. The deadline for the Giants to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract looms in May, and it seems unlikely that the team will make that kind of financial commitment.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks: Does Wilson want out for real this time?

Speaking of Wilson. … "Mr. Unlimited" caused a stir last year but ultimately relented on his desire to play elsewhere. The 2021 season was a disaster, however, as Seahawks brass failed to surround Wilson with an adequate supporting cast and saw the team instead lose 10 games.

Will Wilson renew his trade demands? Will the Seahawks oblige while executing a long-overdue rebuild? If they do agree to put Wilson on the trade block, the Seahawks likely will receive calls from a number of teams that view the 33-year-old, eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback as their ticket to a Super Bowl.

Washington Football Team: Will the (twenty)-third time finally be the charm?

Talk about a carousel. Washington this past season started its 22nd different starting quarterback of Dan Snyder’s 21-year tenure as owner of the team. They’ve tried it all, high picks after blockbuster trades, free agent signings, aging stars, journeymen… and instability and ineffectiveness at quarterback have persisted.

Now what do Ron Rivera and his staff do? Taylor Heinicke was a feel-good story as a long shot former Old Dominion standout who earned the respect of his coaches, teammates and the fan base with his gutsy play. But he is too limited to take this team anywhere, and Washington must at last find a true franchise quarterback.

Rivera passed on the chance to draft quarterbacks in each of his first two seasons as coach, and now he’s in the same boat. Will Washington pursue a trade for a veteran, go the free agent route?

