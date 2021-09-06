NFL quarterback played for both Vols and Panthers

Tennessee and Pittsburgh will play for the third time on Saturday (noon EDT, SEC Network).

Former Tennessee player Johnny Majors served as Pittsburgh’s head coach and won the 1976 national championship. Majors served as Tennessee’s head coach from 1977-92.

Majors was a two-time Southeastern Conference most valuable player for the Vols.

He ended his head coaching career with the Panthers between 1993-96.

Multiple assistant coaches, including Walt Harris, who replaced Majors as Pittsburgh’s head coach following the 1996 season, and Jim Chaney, have coached at both schools.

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

One current NFL player also played for both Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Nathan Peterman played for the Vols from 2012-14. He appeared in nine games at Tennessee before transferring to Pittsburgh in 2015 as a graduate.

In two seasons for the Panthers, Peterman appeared in 26 games and totaled 47 touchdown passes.

In 2015 under Chaney as offensive coordinator, Peterman recorded 20 touchdown passes.

Peterman was drafted in 2017 by Buffalo and was released in 2018. He signed with Las Vegas in 2019 and is on the team’s 53-man roster this season.