All NFL QBs, including Dak Prescott, ranked by Total QBR going into Week 18

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leads the NFL with 32 touchdown passes going into the final game of the season. Despite a large percentage of media using his 2022 performance in bad-faith arguments, he’s proven himself as one of the game’s best quarterbacks this season and that last year’s interception total was an aberration.

Prescott’s passer rating (104.2) ranks second in the league, as does his Total QBR rating on ESPN (70.5).

Here is part of ESPN’s explanation for its Total QBR rating, courtesy of Sharon Katz and Brian Burke:

ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating (Total QBR), which was released in 2011, has never claimed to be perfect, but unlike other measures of quarterback performance, it incorporates all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties. Also, since QBR is built from the play level, it accounts for a team’s level of success or failure on every play to provide the proper context and then allocates credit to the quarterback and his teammate to produce a clearer measure of quarterback efficiency.

So, with that context in mind, here’s a look at the QBR ratings for all 32 NFL teams, some with multiple entries, going into Week 18 of the 2023 season.

Sep 17, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers Bryce Young | QBR: 33.4

Wednesday: — | Thursday: Full | Friday: Full

Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA;Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) under center motions against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell (4) passes the ball in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger (5) puts up heavy defense against New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8). Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sep 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder throws a pass against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders Sam Howell | QBR: 42.2

Sep 10, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks to the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray | QBR: 47.6

Oct 11, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before his game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns Joe Flacco | QBR: 47.8

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 25, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 12: Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals a first down after running for a first down during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints Dererk Carr | QBR: 53.9

Sep 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate a touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans CJ Stroud | QBR: 54.4

Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Tank Dell (3) in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions Jared Goff | QBR: 57.9

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) takes the field against Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Dec 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals Jake Browning | QBR: 58.5

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) takes a play over his headset in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The Chiefs won 25-17 to clinch the AFC West Championship.

Miami Dolphins Tua Taglovailoa | QBR: 58.8

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stands on the field during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith | QBR: 59.0

Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) makes a throw in the second quarter of a wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts Gardner Minshew | QBR: 60.3

Dec 31, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) passes the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers Jordan Love | QBR: 61.5

Sep 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts | QBR: 61.6

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes | QBR: 62.5

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins | QBR: 63.2

Dec 30, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams Matt Stafford | QBR: 64.0

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert | QBR: 64.2

Oct 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field following the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson | QBR: 65.3

Nov 22, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen | QBR: 68.2

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 17: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott | QBR: 70.5

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy | QBR: 72.7

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire