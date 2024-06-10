Of the new NFL QB-WR duos, where do Commanders Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin rank?

There was a lot of movement this offseason around the NFL. From Kirk Cousins going from Minnesota to Atlanta, Stefon Diggs being traded from Buffalo to Houston, and six quarterbacks going in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, there are a lot of new QB-WR duos around the league.

Jordan Dajani of CBS recently ranked 12 of these new duos. No surprise, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were featured.

How high did CBS rank the duo? No. 6, and offered the following explanation:

McLaurin’s projected receiving stats: 79 receptions, 1,074 yards, 6 TDs I’m actually very excited about this new duo. Daniels is, of course, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner coming off one of the best campaigns for any quarterback in college football history, while McLaurin is an underrated wideout who isn’t recognized as he should be because of all the different quarterbacks he’s had to play with. McLaurin is one of just six players to record 900+ receptions in each of his first five seasons, along with Hall of Fame talents such as Mike Evans, A.J. Green, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice. Again, he’s done this with an absurd amount of QB turnover. If Daniels comes as advertised, watch out.

Washington is also excited about this duo. Commanders’ fans are excited about Daniels and Jahan Dotson, too.

If Daniels answers Washington’s franchise quarterback problem, McLaurin will finally be recognized nationally as the outstanding player he has been for the first five seasons of his NFL career.

Here are the five duos ranked ahead of Daniels/McLaurin:

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire