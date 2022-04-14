NFL QB Tom Brady has funny request for Elon Musk if Tesla CEO buys Twitter

Tom Brady has funny request for Elon Musk if Tesla CEO buys Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the biggest news items outside of the sports world Thursday is Tesla CEO Elon Musk making an offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share (or about $43 billion).

It's unknown at this time whether Twitter will accept Musk's offer, or if he will ever be able to complete a purchase of the famous social media company.

But if Musk is successful, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a request for him, one he made public on Twitter.

If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2022

Well played, Tom.

Brady's infamous shirtless photo from the 2000 NFL Draft Combine is one of the funnier parts of his incredible rise from sixth-round draft pick to seven-time Super Bowl champion.

What's more remarkable is the fact that the shirtless photo was taken 22 years ago and Brady is not only still playing, but is doing so at an elite level. After a brief retirement earlier this year, Brady will be back on the field this fall for the Bucs.