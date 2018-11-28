NFL QB Power Rankings Week 13: Philip Rivers was seriously nearly perfect originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

There were 15 games last week, and 16 quarterbacks around the league completed passes at a rate above 70 percent.

Leading the way were Philip Rivers (28 of 29) and Marcus Mariota (22 of 23).

We are fully confident this week's NFL QB Power Rankings hit the mark with 100-percent accuracy, too.

Here is are our official Week 13 rankings:

1. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers: He wisely left himself some room for improvement with his near-perfect passing day. (8)

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans: Dust off a spot on the mantel for MVP Trophy No. 1. (1)

3. Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: Only the bye week can slow him down. (2)

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: Only the bye week can slow him down. (3)

5. Russell Wilson, Seattle: Legend of One. (4)

6. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis: Forget Luck as Comebacker Player of the Year, the Colts are up for Comeback Team of the Year. (6)

7. Tom Brady, New England: We read somewhere that you should never count out Tom Brady. (9)

8. Deshaun Watson, Houston: He has his Texans on a roll. (10)

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: Even if the Packers run the table, as Rodgers suggests they can, it might not be enough at this point. (5)

10. Cam Newton, Carolina: His eighth season is, so far, his best season. (7)

11. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: He had 41 completions and 462 yards, but some really awful throws. (11)

12. Matt Ryan, Atlanta: A lot has gone wrong in Atlanta. Ryan is not the problem. (12)

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota: A lot has gone wrong in Minnesota. Cousins is not the problem. (13)

14. Dak Prescott, Dallas: He's heating up, and putting Jerry in position for another early playoff exit. (17)

15. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago: Chase Daniel might be the best backup in the NFL. (14) (15)

16. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia: He led the comeback win over the N.Y. Giants and, at least for now, saved the season. (19)

17. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland: There's absolutely no buyer's remorse. (20)

18. DEREK CARR, RAIDERS: That Amari Cooper guy who running all over the place on Thanksgiving looked vaguely familiar. (18)

19. Matthew Stafford, Detroit: Yep, we all expected more. (16)

20. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee: He was 22-of-23 for 303 yards, two TDs and no interceptions . . . in a loss. (Blaine Gabbert, 31)

21. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants: The question in New York is whether it's time to see someone else at QB with the playoffs out of reach? Do Alex Tanney or Kyle Lauletta excite you?

22. Case Keenum, Denver: He's starting to make his case to keep the job beyond this season. (22)

23. Ryan Tannehill, Miami: Can you believe that record Rivers tied with 25 consecutive completions was originally set by Tannehill? (24)

24. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay: The 49ers defense: Just what he needed to hold onto the starting job for at least another week. (26)

25. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: Add it together – 178 yards passing, 71 yards rushing – and that's not a bad day in blowout win over Raiders. (23)

26. Josh Allen, Buffalo: We knew he had a big-time arm, but with 99 yards rushing, he also has big-time legs. (Matt Barkley, 28)

27. Colt McCoy, Washington: It's hard to believe he can lead this team into the playoffs. (30)

28. Josh McCown, N.Y. Jets: It could be his job the rest of the season, as the Jets don't want to take any chances with their franchise QB. (Sam Darnold, 25)

29. Josh Rosen, Arizona: If he can just make it through this season, things should get better. (29)

30. NICK MULLENS, 49ERS: C.J. Beathard had better stay loose. (27)

31. Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati: He has a chance to run Andy Dalton out of town. (21)

32. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville: From now on, the No. 32 spot will be referred to as "Bortles," the Coach Killer. (32)





























































