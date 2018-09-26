NFL QB Power Rankings Week 4: Derek Carr falls, C.J. Beathard not last

All it took was three games for Kansas City phenom Patrick Mahomes to crack into the Top 10 of our weekly NFL Quarterback Power Rankings. That's the reward for throwing 13 touchdowns and no picks in three consecutive victories.

The top four quarterbacks remain unchanged, but let's face it: If New England's quarterback were named Bom Trady, he would not be holding onto his No. 3 ranking.

For your entertainment purposes, here are this week's rankings (and a reminder to please hold your applause until the end):

1. Drew Brees, New Orleans: He has completed more passes than anyone else in NFL history, and he's just two below-average games away from being the yards-passing leader, too. (Last week: 1)

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: Even on one leg, he's among the best in the business. (2)

3. Tom Brady, New England: We've down this road before, but this just seems a little different. The team is counting on Josh Gordon. Uh-oh. (3)

4. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers: The way the 49ers' defense is playing, there's a strong possibility he will move up a spot next week. (4)

5. Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: It's about time he is finally getting credit for more than being just a "system" quarterback. (6)

6. Alex Smith, Washington: Alex Smith, Professional Quarterback. (7)

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle: This is what a one-man team looks like. (9)

8. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: Antonio Brown's numbers are down, which is good news for Big Ben, but not so much for Brown. It means he has other people who can get open and catch the ball. (10)

9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: He is still kicking himself because he could have done even more with 314 yards and three TDs against the 49ers' befuddled defense. (14)

10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta: We apologize for overreacting to a performance in Week 1 that had the one-man voting committee thinking his best days were behind him. (19)

11. Matthew Stafford, Detroit: Who didn't envision the Lions thrashing New England after looking so impressive in losses to the N.Y. Jets and 49ers? (11)

12. Cam Newton, Carolina: Just keep handing the ball to Christian McCaffrey and tossing short passes to Christian McCaffrey, and sit back and enjoy the show. (12)

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota: The Vikings did not just lose to the woeful Buffalo Bills, they got crushed. At home. Embarrassing. (5)

14. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati: He set the franchise record with his 22nd 300-yard passing game, but he takes a tumble as Bengals lose for the first time. (8)

15. Ryan Tannehill, Miami: Hey, Jimmy G, good news -- this guy has bounced back nicely a season after sustaining an ACL tear. (16)

16. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia: Hey, Jimmy G, here's another piece of positive news. (15)

17. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay: Now that Jameis Winston is back from suspension, Fitz would be justified if he continues to peak over his shoulder. (13)

18. Deshaun Watson, Houston: Hey, Jimmy G . . . Ah, never mind. (17)

19. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants: Just when you start to underestimate him, he does something like a 25-of-29-for-297-with-2-TDs to beat the Texans. (22)

20. DEREK CARR, RAIDERS: An astounding 81.1 percent of his passes have been caught, including an impressive 76.6 percent from his teammates. However, Jon Gruden can do without the five interceptions. (18)

21. Joe Flacco, Baltimore: Joey Primetime gets a chance to create more disharmony among the Steelers on Sunday night.. (20)

22. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville: He does a nice job of staying out the way, but he shouldn't be so shy about mixing in a TD every now and then. (21)

23. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis: We fully realize he does not have a good team around him, but it's hard to make a case that he does not deserve a spot in the bottom third of the league. (23)

24. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago: Khalil Mack is the Bears' best defensive player. Trubisky is No. 2. (28)

25. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland: Hey, Baker, thanks for the free Bud Light. Next time, can you please make it a Pliny? (Tyrod Taylor, 30)

26. Dak Prescott, Dallas: He became the fifth QB in NFL history with fewer than 200 yards passing with 25-plus pass attempts in five consecutive games. That's not good. (24)

27. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee: If he could only enter a game every week to replace Blaine Gabbert, his popularity would grow immeasurably. (Mariota/Blaine Gabbert, 29)

28. Case Keenum, Denver: Kevin Hogan and Chad Kelly are the other two QBs on the Broncos' roster. (27)

29. C.J. BEATHARD, 49ERS: He takes the field under strict orders: Run out of bounds and avoid putting your body under any unnecessary strain for the next 13 games. (Jimmy Garoppolo, 25)

30. Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets: He was the opposing quarterback when the Browns ended their 635-day drought. Try living that one down. (26)

31. Josh Allen, Buffalo: Big-time props to the youngster for going into Minneapolis and kicking the butts of a team that believes it has the best defense in the league. (32)

32. Josh Rosen, Arizona: Per long-standing tradition, a rookie making his first start begins in the bottom spot. (Sam Bradford, 31)





























































