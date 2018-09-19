NFL QB Power Rankings Week 3: Derek Carr passes Jimmy Garoppolo

For the first two weeks of the season, Jimmy Garoppolo ranked ahead of Derek Carr. That's not the case now...

Victories and inspired performances (and, in one case, a stunning fashion statement) in the first two weeks of the regular season have Ryan Fitzpatrick, Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Tannehill shooting up the charts in this week's NFL QB Power Rankings. Here are this weeks rankings, and if you don't like them, just wait a week . . .

1. Drew Brees, New Orleans: He takes his turn atop the list with his gaudy 81.3 completion percentage. (Last week -- 3)

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: The very rule that was enacted to legislate against a repeat of Rodgers' injury of last season ends up costing the Packers a victory. (1)

3. Tom Brady, New England: He was out-dueled by Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, but at least he can figure on having recently-acquired Josh Gordon as his No. 1 wideout for 11 of the Patriots' next 66 games. (2)

4. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers: Despite the apathy in the stands when the two L.A. teams meet, it should be plenty entertaining on the field. (4)

5. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota: The Buffalo Bills are coming to town, which means it's time to pad those statistics. (6)

6. Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: There's no reason for him to apologize for being surrounded by so much talent because he's playing as well as anyone. (11)

7. Alex Smith, Washington: A trip to Green Bay means more stories about the order the quarterbacks went off the board in the 2005 draft. (7)

8. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati: Unbeaten, in charge of the NFC North, and steamrolling toward a first-round playoff loss. (14)

9. Russell Wilson, Seattle: He's as good as ever, but he has no chance with an utterly pathetic group of players around him. (5)

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: He's even having difficulty keeping wide receiver Antonio Brown happy with too many passes and yards going to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. (8)

11. Matthew Stafford, Detroit: He would've had about 100 yards more against the 49ers if the ball hadn't slipped out of his hands due to excessive drool while looking at wide receiver Marvin Jones running alone down the field. (9)

12. Cam Newton, Carolina: If he keeps feeding the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey, there'll be a third member of the NFL's 1,000-1,000 club with Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk. (10)

13. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay: Through two games, he is the best QB in league history and the most interesting man alive. (17)

14. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: His film study to face the 49ers will undoubtedly point him in the direction opposite of cornerback Richard Sherman. (23)

15. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia: Upon his return from a devastating knee injury, he has to work his way up from a ranking in the middle of the pack. (Nick Foles, 22)

16. Ryan Tannehill, Miami: He's gotten off to a good start, but he has not had to face a pass-rushing disturbance like Khalil Mack before this week. Wait! What? Mack no longer plays for the Raiders? (24)

17. Deshaun Watson, Houston: Not bad, just not nearly as good as the beginning of his rookie season. (12)

18. DEREK CARR, RAIDERS: OK, we can all agree after Carr completed a remarkable 29 of 32 pass attempts that he is not the problem. (21)

19. Matt Ryan, Atlanta: Vast research has uncovered there appears to be a difference in his production with Kyle Shanahan and Steve Sarkisian as his offensive coordinators. (13)

20. Joe Flacco, Baltimore: He can't even pretend to not be disgusted when rookie Lamar Jackson enters the game to run trick plays at QB. (15)

21. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville: He rolled up 377 yards and four TDs against the Patriots. That is all. (26)

22. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants: They like Saquon Barkley, but the only who was truly happy the Giants didn't draft a QB is Manning . . . and the Jets. (16)

23. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis: Underrated or overrated? Let's give him another week or 14 to decide. (18)

24. Dak Prescott, Dallas: The bad news – only one TD pass in two games. The good news – no interceptions. (19)

25. JIMMY GAROPPOLO, 49ERS: For a guy coming off a 118.4 passer rating, there's still a lot to clean up. (20)

26. Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets: He's still on the rise, entering a riveting Thursday night matchup against the Browns. (27)

27. Case Keenum, Denver: The Broncos might be one of just seven 2-0 teams, but this QB is least responsible for the wins among all the guys who are unbeaten. (25)

28. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago: His average of 5.4 yards per attempt means head coach Matt Nagy is certainly not putting too much on his plate. (29)

29. Sam Bradford, Arizona: Rookie Josh Rosen, you can start warming up now. (28)

30. Marcus Mariota/Blaine Gabbert, Tennessee: Gabbert got the start last week and will probably start again. History has shown, the more he plays, the worse it gets. (30)

31. Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland: No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, you can start warming up, too. (31)

32. Josh Allen, Buffalo: Hey, give the kid some credit. He could have easily decided to retire at halftime. (32)