NFL QB Power Rankings: Nick Mullens finishes 2018 season in Top 20

The weekly NFL Quarterback Power Rankings definitely made an impact this season, as we received word that people gathered at coffee shops and juice bars across the globe to discuss.

However, the decision was made to produce one final weekly ranking with two games remaining in the regular season so that we could do our part in preventing American productivity from lagging in the final weeks of 2018.

The season began with Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo tied at No. 15.

Carr ended up putting together a decent season in an otherwise disaster for the Raiders, while Garoppolo made the ill-advised decision to plant his left foot and try to cut back inside for a couple of more yards late in the Week 3 loss to Kansas City. The 49ers' hopes ended at that point.

Garoppolo sustained a torn ACL, but the 49ers expect him to be ready to participate in organized team activities this offseason.

Nick Mullens did everything the 49ers asked of him, and rose from and unknown to the top two-thirds of quarterbacks in the league.

Now, take some time away from your work duties and holiday shopping for the last time this year to peruse our final NFL QB Power Rankings:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: No need to wonder who will lead the next generation of superstar QBs. (Last week: 3)

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans: The MVP battle, as well as NFC home-field advantage, is going down to the wire. (3)

3. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers: He seems to enjoy playing a road game every week. (5)

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle: Whether he's throwing footballs or shoes, he's always on the mark. (4)

5. Tom Brady, New England: Reports of his demise has been greatly exaggerated. (6)

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: Because of him, the Packers' job will be the best that's come available in quite some time. (7)

7. Deshaun Watson, Houston: He's been even better in Year 2, following ACL surgery, than he was after a remarkable start as a rookie. (9)

8. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis: Dearest Mother, provisions are needed for a cold late-December and maybe even January, too. (11)

9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta: The stats and the victories do not match up. (17)

10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota: He could still pay off if the Vikings nail down the wild-card spot. (18)

11. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: It's pretty impressive to lead an upset of the Patriots with reportedly broken ribs that apparently weren't broken at all. (10)

12. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland: No buyer's remorse here. (12)

13. Dak Prescott, Dallas: Things were looking good . . . and then the Cowboys had their first shutout loss since 2003. (8)

14. DEREK CARR, RAIDERS: He should wear a T-shirt, "I survived Year 1 of Gruden." (13)

15. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee: He's made significant strides in his all-around game, including his downfield blocking. (15)

16. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago: Remember, playoff football is about the QB who does not lose it as much as it is about the QB who tries to win it. (22)

17. Cam Newton, Carolina: It was painful just watching him try to throw the football on Monday night. Give that man time to get healthy. (16)

18. Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: What's happened? Sheesh. His crash of the last two weeks, however, did not keep him out of the Pro Bowl. (32)

19. NICK MULLENS, 49ERS: And, suddenly, people are writing about the potential bounty S.F. could get in a trade. (24)

20. Nick Foles, Philadelphia: They let darn-near anyone win a Super Bowl these days, don't they? (Carson Wentz: 14)

21. Ryan Tannehill, Miami: Sadly, he won't be handing the ball to Frank Gore for the remainder of the season. (1)

22. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants: Bank it: He will still be the Giants' quarterback a decade from now. (20)

23. Matthew Stafford, Detroit: He is the definition of empty calories. (21)

24. Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets: J.J. Watt to Darnold: "You're going to be a great pro." That's good enough for us. (26)

25. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay: One step forward, two steps back. (19)

26. Case Keenum, Denver: He kept them in it for a while but was not good enough to finish the job. (23)

27. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: Sure, but is he "elite?" (25)

28. Josh Allen, Buffalo: It's virtually impossible to succeed in Buffalo, so Allen did about as well as he could. (27)

29. Josh Rosen, Arizona: Despite a rough rookie season, Rosen should enter next season as the starter – regardless of the coach. (30)

30. Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati: It might be time for some permanent switches in Cincinnati. (28)

31. Josh Johnson, Washington: Bravo to Mr. Johnson for his first NFL victory at age 32. (Mark Sanchez, 31)

32. Cody Kessler, Jacksonville: We're are reconsidering our at-least-he's-better-than-Bortles stance. (29)



































































