NFL QB power rankings 2021: Tom Brady reclaims No. 1 spot despite bye week

Week 10 QB Power Rankings: A familiar face reclaims No. 1 spot

Something’s in the water.

The good quarterbacks are bad, a trend that started a couple weeks ago but really came to a head in Week 9.

Here’s an attempt at ranking these jokers entering Week 10.

32. Tyrod Taylor, Texans

Last week’s ranking: N/A

Week 9 stats: 24-of-43, 240 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT, 23 rush yards

Season stats: 656 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT, 78 rush yards, 1 rush TD

What a horrible welcome back for Taylor, but is there such a thing as a good welcome back when you have to play quarterback for the Texans?

31. P.J. Walker, Panthers

Last week’s ranking: N/A

Sam Darnold is on IR, so it’s Walker’s show for the next four weeks. Darnold has struggled enough of late that the former XFL player could take his job.

30. Taylor Heinicke, Football Team

Last week’s ranking: 28

Week 9 stats: BYE

Season stats: 1,928 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT, 232 rush yards, 1 rush TD

It’s been a pretty bad season for Heinicke, but maybe another game against the Bucs — which basically put him on the map last postseason — will help turn it around.

29. Whoever Starts for the Dolphins, Dolphins

Last week’s ranking: N/A

Week 9 stats: 26-of-43, 244 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT (Jacoby Brissett)

Brissett stunk against the Texans in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. This is a team that can’t count on good quarterback play.

28. Mike White, Jets

Last week’s ranking: 29

Week 9 stats: 7-of-11, 95 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 702 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT

Josh Johnson played well against the Colts after White left with a forearm injury, but the Jets are sticking with White as their starter.

27. Whoever Starts for the Saints, Saints

Last week’s ranking: 31

Week 9 stats: 25-of-41, 249 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (Trevor Siemian)

Siemian was great in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. Sean Payton should stick with him over Taysom Hill.

26. Justin Fields, Bears

Last week’s ranking: 27

Week 9 stats: 17-of-29, 291 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 45 rush yards

Season stats: 1,282 yards, 4 TD, 8 INT, 288 rush yards, 2 rush TD

If this were called “Young QB Stock Watch” or something, he’d be first on the list given some of the plays he’s made his last couple of games. He just hasn’t put together a special performance wire to wire, but then again his peers aren’t exactly stringing those together.

25. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Last week’s ranking: 25

Week 9 stats: 15-of-26, 118 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 1,821 yards, 8 TD, 9 INT, 136 rush yards, 2 rush TD

Lawrence returned to the game and won despite getting banged up in the second quarter. He didn’t really do much — good or bad — but at this point you’ve got to imagine he’d trade a good stat line for a win against a team the Jaguars had no business beating.

24. Jared Goff, Lions

Last week’s ranking: 24

Week 9 stats: BYE

Season stats: 1,995 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT

For the first time this season, Jared Goff and the Lions did not lose.

23. Mac Jones, Patriots

Last week’s ranking: 20

Week 9 stats: 12-of-18, 139 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Season stats: 2,135 yards, 10 TD, 7 INT

The Patriots are showing they can win without good QB play, but at some point a sign that they’ve got a franchise player would be nice.

22. Daniel Jones, Giants

Last week’s ranking: 26

Week 9 stats: 15-of-20, 110 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 2,059 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT, 258 rush yards, 2 rush TD

It’s not a great sign when it’s notable to point out that a quarterback has thrown a touchdown in three straight games, but Jones went without a TD pass in half of his first six games this season.

21. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Last week’s ranking: 23

Week 9 stats: 28-of-40, 326 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Season stats: 1,754 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT, 3 rush TD

Garoppolo is enjoying his best stretch of the season, as his Total QBR over the last two weeks is third among all quarterbacks. Still, if the 3-5 49ers lose control of the season, it would make sense to get Trey Lance some experience.

20. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Last week’s ranking: 14

Week 9 stats: 11-of-17, 162 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 62 rush yards

Season stats: 1,981 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT, 494 rush yards, 5 rush TD

Hurts is one of two QBs who have been better than Garoppolo the last two weeks in Total QBR. Loaded with draft picks in a draft without great quarterbacks, Philly should probably stick with Hurts for another year.

19. Derek Carr, Raiders

Last week’s ranking: 12

Week 9 stats: 30-of-46, 296 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Season stats: 2,565 yards, 13 TD, 7 INT

Carr was a turnover machine in the Raiders’ disappointing loss to the Giants. We’ll see how much having DeSean Jackson helps him.

18. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

Last week’s ranking: 17

Week 9 stats: 19-of-27, 143 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 rush TD

Season stats: 2,145 yards, 11 TD, 8 INT, 168 rush yards, 4 rush TD

If you were to tell me Tannehill wouldn’t throw for 150 yards and the Derrick Henry-less Titans would still beat the Rams, I’d be confused.

17. Baker Mayfield, Browns

Last week’s ranking: 19

Week 9 stats: 14-of-21, 218 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 1,917 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT, 1 rush TD

Mayfield got over the loss of Odell Beckham by turning in his best performance of the season. It’s been a disappointing year for Mayfield, but perhaps he can make a push in the second half of the season.

16. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Last week’s ranking: 16

Week 9 stats: 21-of-30, 205 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 1,986 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT

Roethlisberger has been solid over the last four weeks, totaling six touchdowns and no picks.

15. Joe Burrow, Bengals

Last week’s ranking: 10

Week 9 stats: 28-of-40, 282 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Season stats: 2,497 yards, 20 TD, 11 INT

Burrow leads the NFL in interceptions. He isn’t quite in 2019 Winston territory, but he’s good for one or two a game.

14. Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Last week’s ranking: 15

Week 9 stats: 19-of-28, 249 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 rush TD

Season stats: 2,163 yards, 14 TD, 5 INT, 1 rush TD

Bridgewater appears to be getting back to his early-season form, when he was one of the league’s bigger surprises at quarterback. He’s got five total touchdowns and one pick over his last three games.

13. Matt Ryan, Falcons

Last week’s ranking: 13

Week 9 stats: 23-of-30, 343 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 8 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Season stats: 2,157 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT, 1 rush TD

Due for a rebound performance, Ryan was very good in a win over the Saints. It was just his second three-touchdown performance of the season.

12. Whoever Starts for the Seahawks, Seahawks

Last week’s ranking: 18

Week 9 stats: BYE

The only reason this is this low is on the small chance Russell Wilson doesn’t play. Assuming he does, he’ll be back in the top 10 and perhaps the top five. He’s got 11 total touchdowns and just one pick this season.

11. Whoever Starts for the Packers, Packers

Last week’s ranking: 32 (Jordan Love)

Week 9 stats: 19-of-34, 190 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 23 rush yards (Jordan Love)

Rodgers spoke this week as though he expects to play, but we know to take what he says with a grain of salt.

10. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Last week’s ranking: 9

Week 9 stats: 20-of-37, 166 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 2,534 yards, 20 TD, 10 INT, 227 rush yards, 1 rush TD

For as broken as Mahomes is, he’s still top-five in both passing touchdowns and passing yards. He’s just got to get the turnovers under control.

9. Carson Wentz, Colts

Last week’s ranking: 11

Week 9 stats: 22-of-30, 272 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Season stats: 2,198 yards, 17 TD, 3 INT, 121 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Not surprisingly, Wentz feasted on the Jets. The only subpar game of his last six was against the Titans. He’s having a very good bounceback campaign.

8. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Last week’s ranking: 5

Week 9 stats: N/A

Season stats: 2,276 yards, 17 TD, 7 INT, 147 rush yards, 3 rush TD

Murray missed Week 9 with an ankle injury but hopes to play Sunday against the Panthers.

7. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Last week’s ranking: 6

Week 9 stats: 27-of-41, 266 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 120 rush yards

Season stats: 2,209 yards, 13 TD, 7 INT, 600 rush yards, 2 rush TD

Jackson’s thrown multiple picks in two of his last three games. Not awesome.

6. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Last week’s ranking: 7

Week 9 stats: 17-of-28, 187 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 1 rush TD

Season stats: 2,140 yards, 16 TD, 2 INT, 76 rush yards, 2 rush TD

Cousins’ touchdown-to-interception ratio is the best of his career, yet his total QBR is just a hair below what it was last year. Either way, he’s having a great season.

5. Justin Herbert, Chargers

Last week’s ranking: 8

Week 9 stats: 32-of-38, 356 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 14 rush yards, 1 rush TD

Season stats: 2,350 yards, 18 TD, 6 INT, 95 rush yards, 2 rush TD

Herbert was turnover-free for the first time in three weeks. It was also the Chargers’ first win in that span.

4. Josh Allen, Bills

Last week’s ranking: 3

Week 9 stats: 31-of-47, 264 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 50 rush yards

Season stats: 2,236 yards, 17 TD, 5 INT, 319 rush yards, 3 rush TD

Allen stunk against the Jaguars. Even with his rubbish performance, he’s still got the best odds at MVP, but he’s now tied with Tom Brady.

3. Matthew Stafford, Rams

Last week’s ranking: 1

Week 9 stats: 294 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Season stats: 2,771 yards, 23 TD, 6 INT

Stafford had his worst game of the season against the Titans. To make matters worse, he sprained his ankle. He’s questionable for Monday against the 49ers.

2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Last week’s ranking: 4

Week 9 stats: 19-of-39, 232 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Season stats: 2,045 yards, 18 TD, 5 INT

Prescott’s stat line was deceiving; he played poorly for most of the game and didn’t put up numbers until his team was already out of it. So why does he move up? Because the other top QBs stunk even worse last week.

1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Last week’s ranking: 2

Week 9 stats: BYE

Season stats: 2,650 yards, 25 TD, 5 INT, 1 rush TD

The man didn’t play last week and managed to move up to the top spot. He’s got Stafford and Allen’s performances to thank for that.