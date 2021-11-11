NFL QB power rankings 2021: Tom Brady reclaims No. 1 spot despite bye week
Week 10 QB Power Rankings: A familiar face reclaims No. 1 spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Something’s in the water.
The good quarterbacks are bad, a trend that started a couple weeks ago but really came to a head in Week 9.
Here’s an attempt at ranking these jokers entering Week 10.
32. Tyrod Taylor, Texans
Last week’s ranking: N/A
Week 9 stats: 24-of-43, 240 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT, 23 rush yards
Season stats: 656 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT, 78 rush yards, 1 rush TD
What a horrible welcome back for Taylor, but is there such a thing as a good welcome back when you have to play quarterback for the Texans?
31. P.J. Walker, Panthers
Last week’s ranking: N/A
Sam Darnold is on IR, so it’s Walker’s show for the next four weeks. Darnold has struggled enough of late that the former XFL player could take his job.
30. Taylor Heinicke, Football Team
Last week’s ranking: 28
Week 9 stats: BYE
Season stats: 1,928 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT, 232 rush yards, 1 rush TD
It’s been a pretty bad season for Heinicke, but maybe another game against the Bucs — which basically put him on the map last postseason — will help turn it around.
29. Whoever Starts for the Dolphins, Dolphins
Last week’s ranking: N/A
Week 9 stats: 26-of-43, 244 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT (Jacoby Brissett)
Brissett stunk against the Texans in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. This is a team that can’t count on good quarterback play.
28. Mike White, Jets
Last week’s ranking: 29
Week 9 stats: 7-of-11, 95 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Season stats: 702 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT
Josh Johnson played well against the Colts after White left with a forearm injury, but the Jets are sticking with White as their starter.
27. Whoever Starts for the Saints, Saints
Last week’s ranking: 31
Week 9 stats: 25-of-41, 249 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (Trevor Siemian)
Siemian was great in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. Sean Payton should stick with him over Taysom Hill.
26. Justin Fields, Bears
Last week’s ranking: 27
Week 9 stats: 17-of-29, 291 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 45 rush yards
Season stats: 1,282 yards, 4 TD, 8 INT, 288 rush yards, 2 rush TD
If this were called “Young QB Stock Watch” or something, he’d be first on the list given some of the plays he’s made his last couple of games. He just hasn’t put together a special performance wire to wire, but then again his peers aren’t exactly stringing those together.
25. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Last week’s ranking: 25
Week 9 stats: 15-of-26, 118 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Season stats: 1,821 yards, 8 TD, 9 INT, 136 rush yards, 2 rush TD
Lawrence returned to the game and won despite getting banged up in the second quarter. He didn’t really do much — good or bad — but at this point you’ve got to imagine he’d trade a good stat line for a win against a team the Jaguars had no business beating.
24. Jared Goff, Lions
Last week’s ranking: 24
Week 9 stats: BYE
Season stats: 1,995 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT
For the first time this season, Jared Goff and the Lions did not lose.
23. Mac Jones, Patriots
Last week’s ranking: 20
Week 9 stats: 12-of-18, 139 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Season stats: 2,135 yards, 10 TD, 7 INT
The Patriots are showing they can win without good QB play, but at some point a sign that they’ve got a franchise player would be nice.
22. Daniel Jones, Giants
Last week’s ranking: 26
Week 9 stats: 15-of-20, 110 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Season stats: 2,059 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT, 258 rush yards, 2 rush TD
It’s not a great sign when it’s notable to point out that a quarterback has thrown a touchdown in three straight games, but Jones went without a TD pass in half of his first six games this season.
21. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
Last week’s ranking: 23
Week 9 stats: 28-of-40, 326 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Season stats: 1,754 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT, 3 rush TD
Garoppolo is enjoying his best stretch of the season, as his Total QBR over the last two weeks is third among all quarterbacks. Still, if the 3-5 49ers lose control of the season, it would make sense to get Trey Lance some experience.
20. Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Last week’s ranking: 14
Week 9 stats: 11-of-17, 162 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 62 rush yards
Season stats: 1,981 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT, 494 rush yards, 5 rush TD
Hurts is one of two QBs who have been better than Garoppolo the last two weeks in Total QBR. Loaded with draft picks in a draft without great quarterbacks, Philly should probably stick with Hurts for another year.
19. Derek Carr, Raiders
Last week’s ranking: 12
Week 9 stats: 30-of-46, 296 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
Season stats: 2,565 yards, 13 TD, 7 INT
Carr was a turnover machine in the Raiders’ disappointing loss to the Giants. We’ll see how much having DeSean Jackson helps him.
18. Ryan Tannehill, Titans
Last week’s ranking: 17
Week 9 stats: 19-of-27, 143 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 rush TD
Season stats: 2,145 yards, 11 TD, 8 INT, 168 rush yards, 4 rush TD
If you were to tell me Tannehill wouldn’t throw for 150 yards and the Derrick Henry-less Titans would still beat the Rams, I’d be confused.
17. Baker Mayfield, Browns
Last week’s ranking: 19
Week 9 stats: 14-of-21, 218 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Season stats: 1,917 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT, 1 rush TD
Mayfield got over the loss of Odell Beckham by turning in his best performance of the season. It’s been a disappointing year for Mayfield, but perhaps he can make a push in the second half of the season.
16. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Last week’s ranking: 16
Week 9 stats: 21-of-30, 205 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Season stats: 1,986 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT
Roethlisberger has been solid over the last four weeks, totaling six touchdowns and no picks.
15. Joe Burrow, Bengals
Last week’s ranking: 10
Week 9 stats: 28-of-40, 282 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
Season stats: 2,497 yards, 20 TD, 11 INT
Burrow leads the NFL in interceptions. He isn’t quite in 2019 Winston territory, but he’s good for one or two a game.
14. Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos
Last week’s ranking: 15
Week 9 stats: 19-of-28, 249 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 rush TD
Season stats: 2,163 yards, 14 TD, 5 INT, 1 rush TD
Bridgewater appears to be getting back to his early-season form, when he was one of the league’s bigger surprises at quarterback. He’s got five total touchdowns and one pick over his last three games.
13. Matt Ryan, Falcons
Last week’s ranking: 13
Week 9 stats: 23-of-30, 343 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 8 rush yards, 1 rush TD
Season stats: 2,157 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT, 1 rush TD
Due for a rebound performance, Ryan was very good in a win over the Saints. It was just his second three-touchdown performance of the season.
12. Whoever Starts for the Seahawks, Seahawks
Last week’s ranking: 18
Week 9 stats: BYE
The only reason this is this low is on the small chance Russell Wilson doesn’t play. Assuming he does, he’ll be back in the top 10 and perhaps the top five. He’s got 11 total touchdowns and just one pick this season.
11. Whoever Starts for the Packers, Packers
Last week’s ranking: 32 (Jordan Love)
Week 9 stats: 19-of-34, 190 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 23 rush yards (Jordan Love)
Rodgers spoke this week as though he expects to play, but we know to take what he says with a grain of salt.
10. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Last week’s ranking: 9
Week 9 stats: 20-of-37, 166 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Season stats: 2,534 yards, 20 TD, 10 INT, 227 rush yards, 1 rush TD
For as broken as Mahomes is, he’s still top-five in both passing touchdowns and passing yards. He’s just got to get the turnovers under control.
9. Carson Wentz, Colts
Last week’s ranking: 11
Week 9 stats: 22-of-30, 272 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Season stats: 2,198 yards, 17 TD, 3 INT, 121 rush yards, 1 rush TD
Not surprisingly, Wentz feasted on the Jets. The only subpar game of his last six was against the Titans. He’s having a very good bounceback campaign.
8. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Last week’s ranking: 5
Week 9 stats: N/A
Season stats: 2,276 yards, 17 TD, 7 INT, 147 rush yards, 3 rush TD
Murray missed Week 9 with an ankle injury but hopes to play Sunday against the Panthers.
7. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Last week’s ranking: 6
Week 9 stats: 27-of-41, 266 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 120 rush yards
Season stats: 2,209 yards, 13 TD, 7 INT, 600 rush yards, 2 rush TD
Jackson’s thrown multiple picks in two of his last three games. Not awesome.
6. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
Last week’s ranking: 7
Week 9 stats: 17-of-28, 187 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 1 rush TD
Season stats: 2,140 yards, 16 TD, 2 INT, 76 rush yards, 2 rush TD
Cousins’ touchdown-to-interception ratio is the best of his career, yet his total QBR is just a hair below what it was last year. Either way, he’s having a great season.
5. Justin Herbert, Chargers
Last week’s ranking: 8
Week 9 stats: 32-of-38, 356 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 14 rush yards, 1 rush TD
Season stats: 2,350 yards, 18 TD, 6 INT, 95 rush yards, 2 rush TD
Herbert was turnover-free for the first time in three weeks. It was also the Chargers’ first win in that span.
4. Josh Allen, Bills
Last week’s ranking: 3
Week 9 stats: 31-of-47, 264 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT, 50 rush yards
Season stats: 2,236 yards, 17 TD, 5 INT, 319 rush yards, 3 rush TD
Allen stunk against the Jaguars. Even with his rubbish performance, he’s still got the best odds at MVP, but he’s now tied with Tom Brady.
3. Matthew Stafford, Rams
Last week’s ranking: 1
Week 9 stats: 294 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
Season stats: 2,771 yards, 23 TD, 6 INT
Stafford had his worst game of the season against the Titans. To make matters worse, he sprained his ankle. He’s questionable for Monday against the 49ers.
2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Last week’s ranking: 4
Week 9 stats: 19-of-39, 232 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Season stats: 2,045 yards, 18 TD, 5 INT
Prescott’s stat line was deceiving; he played poorly for most of the game and didn’t put up numbers until his team was already out of it. So why does he move up? Because the other top QBs stunk even worse last week.
1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Last week’s ranking: 2
Week 9 stats: BYE
Season stats: 2,650 yards, 25 TD, 5 INT, 1 rush TD
The man didn’t play last week and managed to move up to the top spot. He’s got Stafford and Allen’s performances to thank for that.