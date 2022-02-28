NFL QB carousel might spin this offseason but not as much as expected

Just a few weeks removed from the Super Bowl, the NFL offseason is about to start in full force this week with the NFL combine in Indianapolis. While the combine itself is set up for draft prospects to show their stuff, teams and agents also start discussions about free agency and trades.

As the 2021 season wound down, there was a lot of thought that the following offseason would be full of big quarterback moves. Trade rumors reignited for players like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz had their names added to the pile of trade rumors as well.

Last week, Adam Schefter seemed to squash the idea that Garoppolo was certain to be traded by San Fransisco:

Is Jimmy Garoppolo a lock to be traded this offseason? @AdamSchefter says not so fast… Full episode with Adam: https://t.co/B5xWcqkXjn pic.twitter.com/elAjsNY8AO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2022

This weekend, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger added a more general assessment of what he is hearing, which falls in line with what this author has heard, that the QB trade market isn’t going to be as busy as expected:

As the NFL world descends on Indy, doesn’t seem like any blockbuster QB trades are percolating Seems like all the big names will stick. Perhaps in part because of a weak draft class — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) February 27, 2022

While Mary Kay Cabot reports the Cleveland Browns will “explore all available veteran and rookie quarterbacks,” the veteran pool could be limited to Wentz and Watson. Both Wentz (poor play) and Watson (significant lingering legal issues) have concerns that could keep the Browns from focusing on adding them.

The rookie class, as noted in the above tweet, is considered weak. Cleveland also has a roster that is looking to win now and trying to bring along a rookie quarterback from a weak class doesn’t seem to make sense.

The QB carousel may spin this offseason in the NFL but the trade rumors might be much stronger than what moves really go down.