NFL put Bucs-Patriots in Week 4 so story can be about Tom Brady’s return

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2021 season last week, it showed that the most anticipated game on the slate will take place on Sunday night in Week 4.

That is when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will head to Gillette Stadium to face his former team for the first time. NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz told Peter King of Football Morning in America that each network “lobbied for that game” and that early iterations of the schedule didn’t have it on Sunday night.

Once it did land there, vice president of broadcast planning Mike North said the league put the game in an early slot means the story of the game won’t be about “playoff implications” and is less likely to be about anybody missing due to injury.

“The story can be about Brady’s return,” North said. “It would be different if Tom’s standing on the 50-yard line watching a tribute video in November in six inches of snow. Or, the later in the season we go, the more likely somebody’s injured. Getting in early, having that story told, made some sense.”

It’s a story that most of the football world will be interested in watching and they won’t have to wait for weeks and weeks to see how it plays out.

NFL put Bucs-Patriots in Week 4 so story can be about Tom Brady’s return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley switching from No. 51 to No. 8

    Patriots coach Bill Belichick hates the new rule that gives players far more leeway about choosing their own jersey numbers. But that doesn’t mean Patriots players won’t take advantage of the rule. The first Patriot to do so is linebacker, Ja’Whaun Bentley, who posted on Twitter that he’s switching from No. 51 to No. 8. [more]

  • Photos show Greece's glittering beaches and crowded cafes as the country awaits summer tourists

    Greece, which is open to travelers from more than 50 countries, is hoping to be the ultimate "hot vax summer" destination.

  • Ja Morant tweets there's 'no debate' Steph Curry is NBA MVP

    Steph Curry has Ja Morant's NBA MVP vote.

  • Andrew Yang grilled in New York mayoral debate

    Who some see as the Democratic frontrunner in the race to become New York City’s next mayor, Andrew Yang, was grilled during a mayoral debate on his lack of governmental experience. During the virtual debate, Yang attempted to deflect on his record of not voting in local elections by asserting that he contributed to the success of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia. When challenged by former NYPD police captain Eric Adams who viewed his comments as “disrespectful” to Black women who contributed, Yang added that he gave credit to activists involved, but said he contributed to the fundraising.

  • Australia's oldest man shares his secret to living 111 years - chicken brains

    Dexter Kruger, who was two years old when the Titanic sank, attributes his long, long life to a simple lifestyle and a balanced diet with one unusual indulgence - chicken brains. Mr Kruger reached the milestone of 111 years and 124 days old on Monday, is not only Australia’s oldest man but the oldest Australian man on record. He may even be the oldest living man in the world. The Guinness World Records website says there is currently no record holder and they are investigating existing claims after Brit Bob Weighton died last March just a day after his 112th birthday. He put his longevity down to white meat and German wine. Mr Kruger, who hails from the outback Queensland town of Roma, is a former veterinary surgeon, poet and author who spent his life living a bush lifestyle on his land. He refused to retire from his 5,300-hectare cattle property in the Maranoa region until his mid-90s. He told the ABC that this had helped him keep healthy. “It's because I do things differently… I lived very close to nature and I ate mostly what I grew in the garden or the orchard or the farm,” he said.

  • Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I'm ready to take someone's job'

    The Detroit Lions' fourth-round pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown, says he remembers the name of each receiver selected in front of him in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Sunshine State showdown: Lightning-Panthers in NHL's Round 1

    There used to be a thing called the Governor’s Cup, a trophy presented to whichever team won the annual regular season series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. It was supposed to be a way of drumming up hockey interest around the Sunshine State. The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning and the upstart Panthers are about to meet in the postseason for the first time.

  • Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

    Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title.

  • The 4 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make When Buying Ethereum

    Ethereum is on the rise. If you're planning to buy some of your own, here are the mistakes to avoid.

  • 'Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night': McCarthy says that Biden doesn't have the 'energy' of the former president

    "At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump," McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.

  • NFL schedule makers “a little nervous” about scheduling Packers with Aaron Rodgers’ situation

    Uncertainty around whether Aaron Rodgers will play for the Packers in 2021 affected the NFL schedule. The NFL’s scheduling guru, Senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz, told Peter King that not knowing whether Rodgers would play had the league concerned about putting the Packers in marquee games. “That got us a little nervous,” Katz told [more]

  • Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow: A decision is coming soon

    Jaguars coach Urban Meyer continues to talk about signing tight end Tim Tebow. Without actually signing Tim Tebow. On Saturday, Meyer once again suggested that the official acquisition of Tebow could be coming soon. “I’ve leaned on my staff for that,” Meyer told reporters on Saturday during the team’s rookie minicamp. “And I imagine a [more]

  • OTR: Roundtable analysts reveal who they'll be rooting for when Buccaneers take on Patriots

    Former Patriots stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since leaving Foxborough on Oct. 3.

  • Off the rails: Episode library

    The first line of the Axios Manifesto is "Audience First." That's why we created our unique Smart Brevity style to get you smarter, faster, on topics that matter. But it also means we won't shy away from important stories that are worthy of more detail and more of your time, like our Deep Dives, Axios Investigates and now this deeply reported series, "Off the rails.” If you're in a hurry, check out the highlights:Episode 1: A premeditated lie lit the fireEpisode 2: Barbarians at the OvalEpisode 3: Descent into madnessEpisode 4: Trump turns on BarrEpisode 5: The secret CIA planEpisode 6: Last stand in GeorgiaEpisode 7: Trump turns on PenceEpisode 8: The siegeBonus episode: The craziest meeting of the Trump presidencyStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBeginning on election night 2020 and continuing through his final days in office, Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him, to the point that his followers sacked the U.S. Capitol with two weeks left in his term. This Axios special series takes you inside the collapse of a president.Our podcast on the series is called "How it happened: Trump's last stand." Episodes will be released each Monday, beginning on Jan. 18.Episode 1: A premeditated lie lit the fire Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesTrump’s refusal to believe the election results was premeditated. He had heard about the “red mirage” — the likelihood that early vote counts would tip more Republican than the final tallies — and he decided to exploit it.Read the full story.Episode 2: Barbarians at the Oval Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty ImagesTrump stops buying what his professional staff are telling him, and increasingly turns to radical voices telling him what he wants to hear. Read the full story.Episode 3: Descent into madness Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe conspiracy goes too far. Trump's outside lawyers plot to seize voting machines and spin theories about communists, spies and computer software.Read the full story.Episode 4: Trump turns on Barr Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Drew Angerer, Pool/Getty ImagesTrump torches what is arguably the most consequential relationship in his Cabinet.Read the full story.Episode 5: The secret CIA plan Photo illustration: Aïda Amer, Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty ImagesTrump vs. Gina — The president becomes increasingly rash and devises a plan to tamper with the nation's intelligence command. Read the full story.Episode 6: Last stand in Georgia Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer, Raymond Boyd/Getty ImagesGeorgia had not backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 and Trump's defeat in this Deep South stronghold, and his reaction to that loss, would help cost Republicans the U.S. Senate as well. Georgia was Trump's last stand.Read the full story.Episode 7: Trump turns on Pence Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Elijah Nouvelage, Alex Wong/Getty ImagesTrump believes the vice president can solve all his problems by simply refusing to certify the Electoral College results. It's a simple test of loyalty: Trump or the U.S. Constitution.Read the full story.Episode 8: The siege Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty ImagesAn inside account of the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that ultimately failed to block the certification of the Electoral College. And, finally, Trump's concession.Read the full story.Bonus episode: Inside the craziest meeting of the Trump era Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Getty Images photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post, George Frey/BloombergIn this bonus edition, we take you back into the final weeks of the Trump presidency — to one long, unhinged night a week before Christmas, when an epic, profanity-soaked standoff played out with profound implications for the nation.Read the full story.Episode 9: Trump's war with his generals Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty ImagesMonths after he left office, an important piece about Trump's final days as president began to emerge: His last-minute bid to pull U.S. forces from Afghanistan and swaths of the Middle East, Africa and even Europe ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration — and why he blinked.Read the full story.About the seriesOur reporting is based on interviews with current and former White House, campaign, government and congressional officials as well as eyewitnesses and people close to the president. Sources have been granted anonymity to share sensitive observations or details they would not be authorized to disclose. President Trump and other officials to whom quotes and actions have been attributed by others were provided the opportunity to confirm, deny or respond to reporting elements prior to publication. "Off the rails" is reported by White House reporter Jonathan Swan, with writing, reporting and research assistance by Zach Basu. It was edited by Margaret Talev and Mike Allen and copy edited by Eileen O'Reilly. Illustrations by Sarah Grillo, Aïda Amer and Eniola Odetunde.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Broncos adding Case Cookus to quarterback room

    The Broncos adding a new quarterback to the roster. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is signing Case Cookus. Cookus took part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Cookus went undrafted last year and signed with the Giants, but got cut before training camp. He played parts of five seasons [more]

  • ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy: ‘It’s Not About Chess, It’s About Loneliness And The Price Of Genius” – Contenders TV

    Producer William Horberg defined the meaning of tenacity during his appearance on the panel for the Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit at Deadline’s Contenders Television all-day award-season event. The much-praised limited series has swept through just about every awards show it could win on its way to the Emmys. But if it seems like a slam […]

  • Bruce Arians: Rookie QB Kyle Trask looks “fantastic” at Bucs’ rookie minicamp

    Buccaneers rookie quarterback Kyle Trask vowed to compete every day in Tampa Bay, and so far head coach Bruce Arians has been more than pleased. Arians said that Trask looked outstanding on the practice field at rookie minicamp, and if anything Arians needed to tell the coaching staff to back off and let Trask do [more]

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – May 17th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the week. Failure to move through the week’s pivot levels would deliver another week of heavy losses.

  • Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix canceled due to COVID-19

    The Turkish Grand Prix was a late add to the 2021 schedule after the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to COVID-19.

  • After UFC cancellation, Amanda Ribas still struggling with symptoms during second bout with COVID-19

    The UFC contender is still in Las Vegas quarantining almost a week after her fight cancellation.