NFL providing 50 free Super Bowl LVI tickets to vaccinated fans

NBCSNW Staff
·1 min read

NFL providing 50 free Super Bowl LVI tickets to vaccinated fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The National Football League has decided to use it's platform to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

The league announced that it will be giving away 50 free tickets to Super Bowl LVI to vaccinated fans. The Super Bowl will be in February 2022 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. To win a pair of Super Bowl tickets, fans will have to share their story of why they decided to get the vaccination or why they will be getting vaccinated soon.

This major campaign is another step the league has taken to aid in helping the world return to a normal state. This is not the NFL's first attempt to be a part of the vaccination conversation. Millions of vaccinations have been administered at over 20 NFL stadiums and facilities since the beginning of the year. The NFL previously invited 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa as a way to show their appreciation for the nonstop work efforts of many healthcare workers during the global pandemic. The league will also offer discounts for purchases made at the NFLShop.com to fans that are vaccinated later this year.

More details about the free Super Bowl tickets will be announced during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World show on Saturday night. The show, which also includes President Joe Biden, will be in efforts to bring entertainers and artists together to help show public unity for the vaccine. The broadcast will be at 8 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium and will be across multiple platforms, including ABC, CBS and FOX.

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Ballard: Level of trust between Carson Wentz, Frank Reich is everything

    The Colts are transitioning to a new starting quarterback for the third time in as many years, but General Manager Chris Ballard doesn’t think it will be a rocky one. During an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, Ballard said that the transition has been “pretty seamless” thus far because Carson Wentz played for head coach [more]

  • Yankees, Mets will give free tickets to fans who receive COVID-19 vaccine at stadiums

    Here's an easy way to get into a Mets or Yankees game for free.

  • WATCH: Saints DE Payton Turner already training for 2021 season

    New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Payton Turner is already putting in the work to be great, just days after the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Peterson ranked as 2nd-best RB taken in 1st round since 2000

    The Vikings drafted Adrian Peterson with the seventh pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

  • Patty Tavatanakit and 18-year-old Atthaya Thitikul lead home game in Thailand after opening 64s

    Thailand’s best put on a spectacular show in the opening round of the Honda LPGA Thailand in Chonburi.

  • NFL offering vaccinated fans chance to win Super Bowl LVI tickets

    The NFL continues to push the vaccination program, offering 50 tickets to Super Bowl LVI to those who have taken the plunge.

  • Capela, Hawks pull away late to take 135-103 win over Suns

    ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks are looking playoff ready, even when facing the team with the NBA's best record. Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Phoenix Suns 135-103 on Wednesday night. ''We definitely needed to bring the energy and intensity for 48 minutes playing against the best team in the league,'' said Danilo Gallinari, who had 16 points.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Chris Weidman issued 6-month medical suspension

    Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was issued a 180-day medical suspension after a gruesome injury at UFC 261 last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Weidman is facing a recovery period of up to a year after badly breaking his right leg just 17 seconds into his bout against Uriah Hall. Medical personnel treated Weidman before he was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher, and he underwent surgery the following day.

  • Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/05/2021

  • Recap: Jones wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Darlington

    NASCAR‘s newest car met NASCAR‘s oldest superspeedway Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — and one of the sport‘s most iconic cars brought home the checkered flag. Erik Jones raced his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet from fourth place on a late-race restart to surge past Timmy Hill and Anthony Alfredo […]

  • Merab Dvalishvili ‘would love to fight’ Marlon Moraes after UFC mentioned it as possibility

    Merab Dvalishvili is riding a six-fight winning streak and wants to keep his momentum going against a big name.

  • Packers searching for new QB to add to roster

    The Packers need another quarterback or two, regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers returns or departs.

  • Aussie IPL cricketers flee India for Maldives but top Kiwis remain

    Australian cricketers fled Covid-ravaged India for the Maldives Thursday, but New Zealand's top stars are stuck in Delhi until May 11, the earliest they can secure exemptions to enter England where they are due to play a Test series.

  • Cowboys LB Jabril Cox named draft’s biggest steal

    After drafting linebacker Micah Parsons 12th overall, the Cowboys snagged Jabril Cox in the fourth round, making him the top steal of Day 3.

  • Pacers assistant Greg Foster, center Goga Bitadze get into heated exchange during loss to Kings

    Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.

  • Bradley Beal and Stephen Curry's scoring title race could feature rare comeback

    Only one player in NBA history has led the NBA in scoring for longer than Bradley Beal and not won the scoring title.

  • Jags fire several front office executives after draft

    The Jags made some pre-draft moves and parted ways with some executives in their scouting office from Dave Caldwell's regime and before.

  • John Kuhn provides some clarity on Aaron Rodgers-Packers conflict

    Former Packers fullback John Kuhn provided an update after speaking with Aaron Rodgers.

  • Lines drawn in golf’s civil war: Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy split over breakaway Super League

    Phil Mickelson is known for his mischievous sense of humour, but he was being deadly serious here at Quail Hollow on Wednesday when responding to a question about Super League Golf. "It's a big deal to give up control of your schedule,” the five-time major winner said. “I don’t know if the players would be selfless enough to do that.” It is fair to say that even those who sympathise with the likes of Justin Rose – as the Englishman wrestles with the extraordinary dilemma of banking more than a $100 million at the risk of being booted off the sport’s two main tours, as well as the majors and the Ryder Cup – would claim it be a “selfless” act. Certainly not Rory McIlroy who produced a rant for the ages earlier that day over why the Saudi breakaway circuit is golf’s “money grab” equivalent of football’s European Super League. However, Mickelson made the argument regardless. “I think the fans would love it because they would see the best players play exponentially more times,” he said. “Instead of four or five times, it would be 20 times… But every other sport, the entity or teams or leagues control the schedule. Whereas here, we’re able to control it. “We all make a very good living. We all do well. I’ve already had kids and I had the ability to control my schedule and be at big moments in their lives. If you’re a younger player, are you going to give that up?” McIlroy’s line of debate was rather different and will surely have resonated with the overwhelming majority. The 32-year-old talked of "playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships” and backed Monahan and the European Tour in their warnings of issuing lifetime bans.