NFL prospects to watch in FCS championship game

(STATS) - The jump from the FCS level to the NFL is enormous, but some of the players in the FCS championship game will eventually do it, so scouts will be paying close attention on Saturday.

North Dakota State already has eight active NFL players and Eastern Washington has six, including two on practice squads.

Josh Buchanan, an FCS analyst for Phil Steele Publication and considered one of the nation's top evaluators of small-school prospects, provided his top candidates from both active rosters to STATS. For the 2019 NFL Draft, he considers NDSU quarterback Easton Stick the leading prospect, but his top talent is Bison sophomore Jabril Cox, who will become draft-eligible in 2020.

Buchanan's top prospects for both teams in the championship game:

NORTH DAKOTA STATE

1. Jabril Cox, LB, So., 6-3, 231 (jersey No. 42) - Has ideal physical tools and can run, but needs to become a little more consistent as he will make big plays and then just be a guy. Needs to show he is best player on the field every play, because he is. Grade: 4th-5th round.

2. Easton Stick, QB, Sr., R-Sr., 6-2, 221 (No. 12) - Lacks great size and does not have the big arm, but has enough arm, very good mobility and very good accuracy, so he could be a late-round pick who sticks on a roster. Grade: 6th-7th round.

3. Bruce Anderson, RB, Sr., 5-11- 210 (No. 8) - Not a twitchy guy, but has good speed and vision. Has explosive runs and can catch out of the backfield. Grade: 7th round.

4. Lance Dunn, RB, R-Sr., 5-9, 208 (No. 10) - Basically the same player as Anderson, just a step slower. Grade: Priority free agent.

5. Darrius Shepherd, WR, R-Sr., 5-11, 188 (No. 20) - Very good athlete with a good release, slippery and likely going to run low 4.5s or high-to-mid 4.4s in the 40-yard dash. Can do a lot on special teams as well. Grade: Priority free agent.

Honorable mention - Jalen Allison, CB, R-Sr., 6-0, 188 (No. 21); Tanner Volson, C, R-Sr., 6-4, 306 (No. 74); Robbie Grimsley, S, Sr., 6-0, 194 (No. 5); Jaylaan Wimbush, CB, R-Sr., 6-0, 195 (No. 23); Zack Johnson, OT, R-Jr., 6-6, 316 (No. 68); James Hendricks, S, R-Jr., 6-1, 209 (No. 6); Greg Menard, DE, R-Sr., 6-2, 240 (No. 96).

EASTERN WASHINGTON

1. Jay-Tee Tiuli, DT, R-Sr., 6-4, 320 (jersey No. 99) - Big body who can stop the run and pass. Has injury concerns so will likely go undrafted. He did not play in the semifinal round following a December arrest. Grade: Priority free agent.

2. Josh Lewis, CB, R-Sr., 6-0, 190 (No. 1) - Has really good ball skills, but is tight-hipped and probably a high 4.5 guy. Grade: Priority free agent.

3. Gage Gubrud, QB, R-Sr., 6-1, 205 (No. 8) - The record-holder for FCS single-season passing yards has injury concerns and is not big. Grade: Free agent/tryout.

4. Mitch Fettig, S, R-Sr., 6-1, 200 (No. 4) - Smart player who will likely get a shot in a camp. Grade: Free agent/tryout.

5. Nsimba Webster, WR, R-Sr., 5-10, 180 (No. 5) - Good job of getting open and makes a lot of clutch catches. Average tools, but enough skills to warrant a shot in camp. Grade: Free agent/tryout.

Honorable mention: Roldan Alcobendas, PK/P, Sr., 6-0, 180 (No. 37); Chris Schlichting, OT, R-Jr., 6-5, 300 (No. 64); Antoine Custer Jr., RB, Jr., 5-9, 190 (No. 28).