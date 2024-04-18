NFL prospect AJ Simon dies one week before the draft, NBC reports

(NBC News) — College football player Amitral “AJ” Simon died just one week before potentially realizing his pro-ball dreams, his former university announced Wednesday.

Simon, 25, transferred to the University of Albany where he played as a defensive lineman with the Great Danes for the 2022-2023 season. The school said in a statement on social media that Simon will be “profoundly missed.”

“AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout this time at UAlbany,” the school said.”He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

