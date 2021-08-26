The NFL is proposing doubling the number of COVID-19 tests for vaccinated players.

Although there’s widespread agreement that unvaccinated players need to be tested every day, a final determination has not been made about the frequency of tests for vaccinated players. Initially the NFL had planned to test vaccinated players every 14 days, but on a media call today, the league revealed that it is now proposing testing vaccinated players weekly instead of every other week.

It is unclear whether the NFL Players Association will agree with that. The NFLPA has previously proposed daily testing for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.

The NFL is also offering to allow vaccinated players to get tested more frequently if they have reason to believe they could have a breakthrough infection because of close contact with a person who has tested positive.

NFL proposes weekly tests for vaccinated players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk