NFL proposal would have Packers play home game overseas in near future

The Green Bay Packers will likely be playing a “home” game overseas between the 2022 and 2030 seasons.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the NFL is proposing a new system that will require all teams to sacrifice a home game to play an international game over an eight-year rotating cycle as part of the league’s new 17-game schedule layout.

The proposal will be voted on by team owners next week. If enacted, the cycle would begin in 2022.

The change wouldn’t necessarily rob the Packers of a home game.

According to Kaplan, the alternating ninth home game between the two conferences expected to be added under the new 17-game schedule would be used for the international home game. In other words, the Packers would still play eight home games in Green Bay every year, but one of the team’s ninth home games between 2022 and 2030 would be used on an overseas game.

The Packers, who have resisted giving up a home game to play an international game, are the only NFL team that hasn’t played a game in the United Kingdom.

The proposal would ensure international fans get a chance to see the Packers at least once every eight years. And it would eliminate the negative consequences of moving one of eight home games out of Green Bay, where Packers games each fall are major economic events.

The NFL’s International Series is expected to return in 2021.

The AFC would receive the ninth home game next season. The NFC would then get a ninth home game in 2022, potentially opening the door for the Packers to play overseas in two years.

Related