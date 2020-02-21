NFL proposal would add four more players per roster

The NFL wants an extra game.

Among other things, they’re willing to offer a few extra jobs in exchange

According to Jenny Vrentas of SI.com, the proposal on the table for a new collective bargaining agreement includes two extra spots on both the active roster and the practice squad for each team.

That would push active rosters to 55, and practice squads (which pay each player considerably less than the minimums) to 12, and would add another 128 members to the players union.

Whether that’s enough to offset the opposition to a 17th game remains to be seen, as the NFLPA discusses the proposal tomorrow.