Every weekend, there are thousands of player props that you can bet on at BetMGM. I've combed through them all and found my three favorite props for Week 2.

Receiving Yards: Over/Under 16.5

Receptions: Over/Under 2.5

Who was the leading receiver for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1? It was Jonathan Taylor. Who was the second-leading receiver for them? Fellow running back Nyheim Hines.

The two Colts running backs combined for 15 targets, 12 receptions and 108 receiving yards. Indianapolis' top three receivers, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr., combined for 12 targets, 8 receptions and 96 yards.

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

There is no No. 1 receiver on this team. If we're being honest, there probably isn't even a No. 2 receiver here. Indianapolis has always targeted the backs and tight ends heavily in the passing game.

In the past, Hines took a vast majority of the passing work. In the opener, we saw that the trust in Taylor has grown and he's now involved just as heavily.

The Rams have a great secondary and Carson Wentz loves to check the ball down. I expect to once again see Taylor involved heavily in the passing game. I'm not sure if the Colts have another choice in this matchup. I'd go over 2.5 receptions and over 16.5 receiving yards for Taylor on Sunday.

Rushing Yards: Over/Under 23.5

I like Tyrod Taylor to go over 23.5 rushing yards on Sunday against the Browns for two reasons.

First off, Taylor is actually a very good runner. It's been a while since Taylor was a starter in this league, so it might be a case of out of sight, out of mind. However, in his three years as starter with Buffalo from 2015-17, he averaged 6.5 rushing attempts per game and nearly 36 yards per game on the ground.

Taylor isn't as young as he was then, but the 32-year-old showed in the season opener he's still capable on the ground. Taylor rushed four times for 40 yards, and this was with Houston leading for most of the game.

On Sunday, the Texans most likely will not be playing with the lead. They are 12.5-point underdogs in Cleveland against the Browns.

Houston's questionable offensive line will have its work cut out for them with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney rushing the passer all game long. It's unlikely the Texans line will hold up, which should force Taylor to take off and scramble a fair bit. Over 23.5 rushing yards for Taylor seems like the way to go.

DeVonta Smith

Receptions: Over/Under 3.5

After being selected in the first round of this year's draft, DeVonta Smith wasted no time establishing himself as the No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia. Yeah, I know, valedictorian of summer school.

I was impressed by the Eagles in the opener, and especially by Jalen Hurts. Hurts completed 77% of his passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. There were concerns about Hurts' ability as a passer entering the year, and for the time being, he's quieted those concerns.

The 49ers offer a much tougher test than the Falcons for Philadelphia, but San Francisco wasn't overly impressive in Week 1. The 49ers got the win, but there were definitely question marks to be addressed. San Francisco has also lost cornerback Jason Verrett for the season.

Smith received eight targets in the opener and caught six of them. With the Eagles a 3-point underdog at home this week, game script should be in Smith's favor. Four receptions seem very achievable for Philadelphia's No. 1 pass-catcher. I'd go over 3.5 receptions for Smith.