The NFL announced a handful of additions to their officiating roster on Tuesday and they also promoted one current official to a referee position.

Land Clark spent the last two seasons as a field judge and worked a game as a referee in the preseason last year as part of the league’s process for identifying candidates for the position. Clark worked as a referee in the Pac-12 before moving to the NFL.

Clark takes the spot once held by Walt Anderson. Anderson left the job in order to take a senior vice president job in the league office.

The other moves the NFL announced on Tuesday were the hirings of side judge Tra Blake, field judge Joe Blubaugh, line judge Mike Dolce, deep judge Frank LeBlanc, side judge Clay Reynard and umpire Tab Slaughter.

NFL promotes Land Clark to referee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk