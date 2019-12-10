NFL projects 2020 salary cap could be $201 million

NFL Network reporters tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that the league informed member teams of its salary cap projection for the 2020 season.

Teams were told the cap will be somewhere between $196.8 million to $201.2 million.

The 2019 salary cap was $188.2 million per team. That means the league is projecting an increase of somewhere between 4.4 percent and 6.5 percent for next year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The cap was $143.28 million in 2015.

Under the terms of the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, players get 48 percent of league revenues, while owners get 52 percent. So while roughly 1,800 players will earn a collective $6.44 billion in salary, the very small group of NFL owners will be splitting $6.97 billion.

On Tuesday, the NFL told member clubs what it expects the 2020 salary cap will be. (AP/Matt Rourke)

More from Yahoo Sports: