NFL projects 2020 salary cap in range of $196.8M – $201.2M

The salary cap will go up again in 2020.

That was the word from league meetings on Tuesday. The NFL has informed teams that they project the salary cap will be in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million for next season.

The salary cap for the 2019 season is 188.2 million, which makes it likely that the cap will go up at least $10 million for the seventh consecutive season. Projected player costs, including benefits, for the 2020 season will be more than $7.7 billion.

Wherever the number lands, it will represent a massive jump from the $120 million cap in 2011, which is an increase of roughly 65 percent.

That was the first year of the Collective Bargaining Agreement that expires in 2020. Talks on a new CBA are ongoing between the NFL and NFLPA and there’s hope that the two sides can avoid the work stoppage like there was in 2011, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case.