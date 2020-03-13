NFL prohibiting all pre-draft visits because of coronavirus

As the spread of the coronavirus continues to turn the sports world upside down, the NFL has implemented a new policy that will significantly change the pre-draft process.

On Friday afternoon, the NFL sent out a memo to clubs prohibiting all in-person pre-draft visits and prohibiting team personnel from traveling to meet prospects.

This change was first reported by ESPN and then subsequent others. Here's the full text of the memo, via MMQB's Albert Breer:

Here's the NFL memo that just went out prohibiting all visits. pic.twitter.com/cZ2QB7hqgW — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2020

So what does this mean?

For starters, it means that all those top-30 visits you hear about are finished. Same with NFL attendance at pro days.

The Eagles had already hosted a few pre-draft visits at the NovaCare Complex, according to league sources, but those will be their last ones this offseason.

But, remember, the Eagles already shut down their facilities on Friday so it wasn't like they were exactly preparing for these visits in the short-term either. And the Eagles also pulled all their scouts and coaches off the road, so pro day visits were off the table too.

According to the memo, teams will still be able to phone draft prospects and utilize video conferences to speak with players. There are rules, though. Teams can't speak with a player more than three times per week, each call can last no longer than one hour and those calls can't interfere with a player's school schedule.

While NFL teams have been studying film of these players for months, if not years, teams also put a lot of value into face-to-face meetings. So this change will definitely affect how teams prepare for the draft.

In recent years, the Eagles' visit to North Dakota to spend time with Carson Wentz and Miles Sanders' trip to the NovaCare Complex went a long way into the Eagles' decisions to draft them.

One area that will really hurt teams is the sudden lack of thorough medical evaluations. One of the most important aspects of these pre-draft visits was the ability for teams to medically examine prospects in their own building and ease fears about certain red flags.

And when it comes to pro days, there is some fear that lesser-known prospects from smaller schools might get overlooked without them. There's a thought that in middle and late rounds of the draft, NFL teams will fall back on tape of athletes from better-known schools.

For now, the NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

