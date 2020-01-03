NFL All-Pro teams: Patriots' Stephon Gilmore among two unanimous selections

The NFL's Associated Press All-Pro teams were announced Friday, and three New England Patriots players made the cut.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who is among the leading candidates for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, was one of two players unanimously selected to the All-Pro first team. The other unanimous selection was New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. A unanimous selection means a player received first-place votes from all 50 AP voters.

Gilmore led the league with 20 passes defensed and tied for the lead in interceptions with six. He's now been selected as a first team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons.

The other first-team All-Pro selection from the Patriots is special teams star Matthew Slater.

AP First Team All-Pro: pic.twitter.com/CIs9Wzc3Sj — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 3, 2020

Patriots left guard Joe Thuney was named to the All-Pro second team. It's his first career selection to an All-Pro team. Thuney has become one of the best left guards in the league and should cash in as a free agent in 2020.

AP Second Team All-Pro: pic.twitter.com/EA8djkg1KJ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 3, 2020

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium in Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game.

