NFL All-Pro teams announced: Two Patriots players earn second-team honors

The New England Patriots did not have any players named to the AP's All-Pro first team Friday, but two were named to the second team.

Those players are cornerback J.C. Jackson and special teams ace Matthew Slater. The Patriots do not have a first-team All-Pro selection for the first time since 2013.

This All-Pro team selection is the first of Jackson's career. He tallied eight interceptions, which was the second-most in the NFL. Jackson also posted a league-leading 23 passes defensed. His excellent year came at a perfect time for him, too, with free agency on the horizon for the star defensive back.

Matthew Slater is one of the best special teams players in league history and his Hall of Fame resume is quite strong. He has now made five All-Pro teams (first team in 2016 and 2019, second team in 2017, 2020 and 2021).

The Patriots will open their playoff run Saturday with an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.