NFL Pro Bowler Russell Okung Plugs Bitcoin in Locker Room

Two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champ Russell Okung has displayed bitcoin and BTC mining stickers on his locker for the world to see. | Source: (i) Shutterstock (ii) Shutterstock; Edited by CCN

By CCN: Bitcoin has managed to gain the support of an ally on one of America’s most televised platforms. Russell Okung, a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion, has become one of the most vocal advocates for bitcoin and digital currencies.

Okung is one of several high-profile athletes pushing to be paid in bitcoin. While other sectors, particularly tech, have seen an uptick in workers paid with crypto, the vast majority of industries have lagged behind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Earlier in May, Okung threw down the gauntlet to NFL owners and demanded to be paid in bitcoin. Despite his request falling on deaf ears, Okung has turned to a hands-on approach in supporting crypto, repping the bitcoin logo on his locker. In a tweet published on May 29, the Chargers’ star Right Tackle – who refers to himself as the ‘Chief Blocking Officer’ of bitcoin–showed how he will be spreading the word on BTC in the upcoming season:





Story continues

Players are interviewed by media members at their lockers after games and practice, giving the ‘BTC’ and ‘Minebitcoin’ logo substantial coverage in front of America’s largest sports-watching audience. In 2018, the NFL averaged 15.7 million viewers, up 5% from the year before – at a time when television ratings are hitting an all-time low. Bottom line: Russell Okung is set to represent bitcoin on one of the largest platforms crypto supporters could hope for.

Paving the Way for BTC Paychecks

Okung is not alone amongst NFL players vying for paychecks in bitcoin. In May, Morgan Creek Digital Co-Founder Anthony Pompliano revealed that Matt Barkley, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, had asked the NFL to be paid in crypto.

NFL Quarterback @MattBarkley tried to get the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals to each pay his contracts in Bitcoin. Neither would do it. Matt is just one of many Bitcoiners that are playing in the NFL on Sundays 🔥🔥 — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 14, 2019





Read the full story on CCN.com.