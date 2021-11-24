NFL Pro Bowl voting update: Three Patriots players lead their positions

These Patriots are leading their positions in Pro Bowl voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' roster isn't loaded with superstars. But there still are some very talented players in New England who are on track to earn some recognition.

The NFL revealed its first round of voting results for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Monday, and three Patriots players lead the AFC in voting at their respective positions:

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (58,166 votes)

Center David Andrews (39,504 votes)

Long snapper Joe Cardona (34,033 votes)

Jackson has emerged a lockdown cornerback for New England, ranking second in the NFL with six interceptions while posting some terrific coverage stats over the last several weeks.

Andrews has started all 11 games for the Patriots this year, serving as the rock for an offensive line that's paved the way for five consecutive games of more than 130 rushing yards.

Cardona has been a constant at long snapper in Foxboro since 2015, and his steady play has helped kicker Nick Folk make an NFL-best 26 field goals on 28 attempts this season.

Jackson, Andrews and Cardona all would be first-time Pro Bowlers if they make the cut.

If you're wondering why dominant edge rusher Matt Judon isn't on this list, he faces some stiff competition. Judon leads the Patriots with 10.5 sacks, but trails Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (12.5 sacks) in voting at his position.

New England also has the second-most total Pro Bowl votes of any NFL team (behind the Dallas Cowboys), so that's a sign that Judon and his teammates are getting some love, even if they're not No. 1 at their positions.

Voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl opened on Nov. 16 and runs through Dec. 16.