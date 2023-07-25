NFL’s Pro Bowl returning to Orlando, Camping World Stadium

The NFL’s Pro Bowl Games are returning to Orlando and Camping World Stadium at the end of the upcoming NFL season.

The Pro Bowl Games replaced the traditional Pro Bowl in 2023 with week-long activities featuring AFC and NFC players competing in various skills competitions, followed by a flag football game.

“We’re excited to bring this reimagined version of the Pro Bowl here,” said Matthew Shapiro, the NFL’s Vice President of Event Strategy. “The last time the fans here in Orlando saw the Pro Bowl, it was a bit of a different format. We shifted last year, as many know to a flag football game and a real focus on skills and the players overall. A weeklong celebration of football.”

Last season’s games took place in Las Vegas, with the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5. The game drew approximately 60,000 fans.

“We are proud to see this week-long celebration returned to our community,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “The first four years of Pro Bowls in Orlando drove significant economic impact estimated at $4 to $5 million with 39,000 room nights.”

Added Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer: “We’re filled with football fans here and I know they will turn out in full force for the Pro Bowl games just like we’ve done in the past. This event attracts thousands of people from around the country and around the world to Central Florida and millions of viewers tune in to see the sunshine in January here in Orlando.”

The original Pro Bowl began in Los Angeles in 1951 before eventually moving to Hawaii. The game was played at Sun Life Stadium (Miami), University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) and Camping World Stadium before moving out West to Las Vegas.

In the four seasons it was held in Orlando, the game averaged 55,938 spectators.

