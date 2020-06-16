The NFL's brightest stars are headed to the city with the brightest lights in 2021.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced the Pro Bowl will be moving to Las Vegas, starting next year.

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas: https://t.co/EFPiIROsfS



For more information visit https://t.co/6DO1N1PWDa pic.twitter.com/FN2pCnlSI3



— NFL345 (@NFL345) June 16, 2020

The move is the latest step in spotlighting the NFL's newest home. Before the coronavirus forced a change in plans, the 2020 NFL Draft was set to take place in Las Vegas. This upcoming season also marks the beginning of the Las Vegas Raiders, who formerly played in Oakland.

Much of the same entertainment surrounding the Pro Bowl will stay, including the Skills Challenge and flag football championships for youth teams across the country.

The only question left is, will any Bears get to enjoy the action in Sin City?

RELATED: Vegas odds: Matt Nagy doesn't have good chance to win NFL Coach of the Year

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

NFL Pro Bowl officially moves to Las Vegas following 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago