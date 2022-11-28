NFL Pro Bowl: Seahawks’ Geno Smith currently leads all NFC quarterbacks in fan votes

Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote or on club sites until Thursday, December 15. Fans can vote as often as they would like.

Starting December 1, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter for the final two weeks of Pro Bowl Games Vote. To cast a Twitter vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is an additional method of voting to the online ballot at http://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.