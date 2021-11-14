NFL privately admits to officiating mistakes in Bears-Steelers game

The poor officiating in last Monday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers has been the talk of the NFL world all week.

There were several critical calls and non-calls that went against the Bears that played a role in Chicago’s 29-27 loss to Pittsburgh.

While the NFL has stood behind the taunting call on Cassius Marsh, which was the most-discussed flag, they actually admitted to some errors on other calls.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the NFL privately admitted that there were “at least three critical calls and non-calls that went against the Bears” in their loss to the Steelers.

Members of the NFL's officiating department privately acknowledged that officials erred on at least three critical calls and non-calls that went against the #Bears on Monday night.

There were several calls that went against the Bears, but Rapoport and Pelissero noted the three — according to the NFL — missed calls and non-calls specifically.

One of those was the missed call on a phantom low block on right guard James Daniels, which wiped out a Justin Fields to Jimmy Graham touchdown. Upon review, Daniels remained in the tight end box and didn’t touch T.J. Watt and was still called for the low block.

Two plays later, the officials missed a roughing the passer call on Fields, who was hit well after the ball was released. There was no call — despite Ben Roethlisberger getting a similar call earlier in the game. Instead, the Bears had to settle for a field goal, a four-point swing that played a role in the final score.

The third play referenced was one that wasn’t among the most discussed until noted by The Athletic‘s Adam Jahns, where Several Steelers players appeared to line up in the neutral zone on Cairo Santos’ 65-yard field goal to win the game, which ultimately fell short. The flag would’ve given Santos another attempt at a field goal or given Matt Nagy time to give Fields a shot at a Hail Mary.

