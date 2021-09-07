NFL Preview Week: T.J. Watt's contract dispute with Steelers leads Week 1 suspensions and holdouts

Technically, T.J. Watt hasn't held out at all. He has been at Pittsburgh Steelers camp the whole time.

But Watt is "holding in." He hasn't practiced in full with the team as he seeks a new contract.

It's an issue for the Steelers. Watt was an NFL defensive player of the year candidate last season. Pittsburgh's first opponent is the Buffalo Bills, who have one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he anticipates Watt practicing on Wednesday.

"I remain optimistic that something's going to get done from a deal perspective. That aside, I'm expecting him to work tomorrow. I'm proceeding with the assumption that he's going to work tomorrow," Tomlin said, via NFL.com.

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is working on a contract extension with the team. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Until Watt is back on the field, it's a situation worth monitoring. There are other notable suspensions and holdouts to start the NFL season.

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson (likely inactive): This situation isn't necessarily a holdout or suspension, but Watson won't be playing for the Texans in Week 1 or presumably anytime soon. He asked for a trade, then was accused by many women of sexual misconduct, the NFL hasn't weighed in during the legal investigation and the Texans haven't traded him and won't play him. The Texans named Tyrod Taylor their starting quarterback. Whatever you want to classify this as, Watson will be inactive.

Houston Texans CB Bradley Roby (suspension): Roby, a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos and starter for Houston the past two seasons, will be serving the final game of his six-game performance-enhancing drug suspension this week.

Miami Dolphins WR Will Fuller V (suspension): The Dolphins signed Fuller to a one-year, $10 million deal even though the Dolphins knew Fuller would miss Week 1 while finishing a six-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

New Orleans DT David Onyemata (suspension): Onyemata, a starter at defensive tackle each of the past two seasons, is suspended the first six games of the season after testing positive for a banned substance.

Green Bay Packers TE Jace Sternberger (suspension): Sternberger said on Twitter that he had been suspended two games after doing anti-depressants, having a drink and getting behind the wheel of his car. His two-game suspension was for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Chicago Bears DL Mario Edwards (suspension): Edwards, who had four sacks in 15 games for the Bears last season, was suspended two games for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Other notable veteran free agents who are suspended, via Pro Football Talk: running back Derrius Guice, receiver Corey Coleman, offensive tackle Jared Veldheer.