NFL Preview Week: Here's why the NFL's reign atop the heap is in jeopardy

All season long, Yahoo Sports will be discussing What’s Next in the NFL. Who are the next hot teams, players, and coaches? We’ll let you know right here. But today, we look at the darker side of that idea: what if What’s Next is, there is no Next?

Football’s here! Football! You’ve waited so, so long for this. It’s been an eternity since Tom Brady wiped the scraps of Falcons off his cleats back in February. You’ve sat by patiently, watching the Warriors and the Dodgers scrabble around through the sweltering summer, but now it’s OUR TURN, BABY! FOOTBALL!

You and everyone you know are stoked for Thursday night. You and everyone you know are setting your fantasy lineups, plotting your grilling schedule, deciding whether to invite over your brother-in-law who always brings cheap beer but drinks your good stuff. You’ve got access to the NFL on widescreen TVs and your phone and in stadiums more awe-inspiring than the Grand Canyon. These are the best of all possible days for NFL fans, and it’s easy and seductive to believe this will always be the case.

But what if …

… what if this IS the mountaintop? What if it doesn’t get any better from here? What if the NFL is already looking down into that Grand Canyon, and there’s nothing ahead but a long, slow decline?

The NFL will be around 20 years from now; if nothing else, stadium deals that have cities in fiscal hammerlocks will ensure that. But will your children and grandchildren revere the sport the way you do, or will they regard the NFL the way 2017 America regards Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe—bygone icons, still casting flickering light but little heat?

For all the NFL’s relentless self-mythologizing and talk of global domination, there are clouds on the horizon. Each of the threats to the NFL deserves—and, in many cases, already has—its own investigation, if not its own book. Taken individually, the NFL could withstand each of these dangers. Taken together? Not even Bill Belichick could scheme up a defense to hold off all these at once.

Everything Ends

Know who Martin Truex Jr. is? How about Garbiñe Muguruza? Anthony Joshua? Tapwrit?

Those athletes (and, uh, horse) are the current leading lights of four sports that once dominated the American landscape: NASCAR, tennis, boxing and horse racing. Truex is the current NASCAR regular-season champion. Muguruza won this year’s Wimbledon. Joshua is the current IBF heavyweight champion. Tapwrit won the third leg of this year’s Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes. And if you knew all four of those off the top of your head without looking them up, you’d better be getting paid for your sports knowledge.

Point being: in American culture, nothing lasts forever except boundless, groundless optimism. The main reason why football might not last forever at the forefront of our national consciousness is that nothing ever has.

But let’s dig a bit deeper than that.

Ratings

You know how terrible horror movies from the ‘80s always start the sinister music two beats before the ugliness goes down? You’re getting a cue to prep yourself. Last year’s early-season ratings declines were the first minor-key notes in what could be one hell of a jump-shock.

You know all the theoretical reasons for ratings declines: cord-cutting, problems with the on-field product, too many ads, the presidential election, multiple nonsports entertainment choices, political stances by the players, disgust with the NFL’s endorsement of alleged and convicted criminals, and so on. The truth is that all of these contributed to some degree, but the larger truth is this: in a disconnected world, there’s nothing that binds us together on a pop-culture level; the only reason football has in the past is because of the lack of other options. There’s an upper limit to ratings, and we may well have found it. Advertisers are already aware of that; are you?

Attendance

It’s a bedrock fact that you’ve got to be a hell of an NFL fan to attend a game, much less pay for a season ticket. The experience is a costly, all-day commitment, one that an ever-increasing number of fans are rejecting. Why spend more than $500 – the average cost to take a family of four to an NFL game in 2016 – to go to a single game when you could flip that into a dedicated sports shrine in your home and watch every game, free bathroom and cheaper beer included?